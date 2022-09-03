From New Odessa to Times Square: Brazilian fulfills dream of directing Uno 2002 to New York – GQ

+



Luiz Torelli arrives on the main avenue of New York (United States) after six months of traveling through South and Central America (Photo: Personal Archive/GQ Brasil)

It was in a hospital bed, after surviving a severe case of appendicitis in 2021, that Luiz Torelli decided to go by car to the United States. At that time, no one believed he was serious. After all, driving New Odessainland city of Sao Pauloup until New York common Fiat Uno 2002 It didn’t seem so simple.

Directly from Route 66 in the US state of Illinois, the 38-year-old from São Paulo tells on the phone that the criticism and disapproval coming from family members served as fuel for his dream of hitting the road.

The project one to onebaptized by him, turned into something beyond the travel, and today is a page in the social networks which adds up to 252 thousand followers. It is there where Luiz shares his adventure as in a documentary diary.

Every sign, every kilometer, every limit crossed won a post. The arrival in New York deserved a video. “They said I wouldn’t even go beyond Paraná and I said: ‘Okay, you’ll see me there at Times Square‘” he recalls in an interview, which took place exactly a week before arriving in New York’s main square.

Anyone who thinks that Luiz and his 2002 Uno affectionately nicknamed “Sandro” (in honor of his grandmother) are at their final destination is wrong. The traveler still intends to pass in Boston, in the state of Massachusetts, and then it will decide the next steps. “I’ve already driven 18,000 km, what’s another 3,000?”, he says, still aiming at California and Florida.

Six months into this adventure, Luiz says that, for him, “500 km are equivalent to 10 km. It’s close”, he jokes. “We get used to long-distance travel. For me, there is no longer a border, a limit, there is nothing too far away.”

Luiz Torelli at Times Square Avenue, in New York (NY) (Photo: Personal Archive/Reproduction)

beginning of the story

Becoming a “professional traveler” was never in the cards. The story began in 2017 when Luiz bought Uno from his ex-mother-in-law. “I had a small motorcycle, I didn’t want a car,” he says.

The insistence of the ex-wife and the generosity of the former owner of the car made Luiz give in. He bought the car for half the price and paid only R$ 5 thousand reais at the time. “The day I bought the vehicle, I didn’t know it was going to radically change my life.”

The signs that things were about to turn upside down began to appear in the following years. Divorce and dissatisfaction with work (he owned a cell phone accessories company) followed the height of sadness: the loss of his grandmother. “This part of the story is very important because I loved her very much, she was the one who raised me. I got really bad and went into depression.”

But in 2020, in the midst of mourning and the pandemic of Covid-19Luiz started to consume videos of Brazilian travelers from motorhome. With no money to buy the model, the idea was born to transform the Uno 2002 into his house on wheels.

“I borrowed an electric saw and drill and made MDF boards. I removed all the benches and in the end I managed to transform the space [com exceção do banco do motorista] in a bed and a trunk”, he details.

One to One: Luiz at the beginning of the project (Photo: Arquivo Pessoa/Reproduction)

Gradually, the project motorUno came to life and the car was equipped with a mini fridge and a camping stove. It was just the beginning of a great adventure. The first trips took place along the coast of São Paulo: from Caraguá to Angra dos Reisat the Rio de Janeiro.

Caught off guard by the health scare, an inflammation in the appendix that almost killed him, Luiz made a promise to himself: “I was on the verge of death. I thought: ‘If I get out of this I’ll drive to the United States’.”

With luck, recovery came quickly and so did the promise of leaving for Uncle Sam’s land. The car underwent improvements with the help of partners and just before Luiz started the great adventure, he raffled off a iPhone to contribute income. “I gathered R$ 4 thousand and 19 thousand followers on Instagram. I was confident that the crowd would help me and the project would grow, and that’s what happened”.

Bureaucracies and perrengues

“Is it possible to travel there on the ground?”, “What will the return be like?” and “Didn’t the car break down?” are some of the questions that echo when we hear the story of one to one. And Luiz Torelli confesses that among them, the return is the most requested question – although he recorded a video explaining that he will take a plane and the car will return by ship, which should take two months to arrive in Brazil.

Going back one by one, Luiz says that the car underwent some maintenance during the journey. The first of these took place in limeat the Peru. “I had a problem with one of the screws that hold the engine, but it was soon resolved. None of the tires punctured, but I ended up changing all four with the help of a company there”, he explains.

At the Mexico, the Fiat Uno 2002 had the alarm changed and as soon as it arrived in North American territory it got a new spark plug and fuel pump. That was it until now.

Luiz Torelli on arrival in Mexico, Central America (Photo: Personal Archive/Reproduction)

The land trip was interrupted in a single leg: from Colombia to Panama. Upon arriving at the border between South and Central America, Luiz did not venture into the Darién jungle, a region known for being impassable, dangerous and a passage through which migrants risk themselves. He put the Uno in a container and got on a plane.

“I divided [o conteiner] with two more cars and a motorcycle. They were placed on a ship and passed through an 80 km channel. In all, US$ 2,000 (about R$ 10,000) were spent”, says Luiz, who points out the moment as the most expensive of the trip.

Luiz Torelli in connection in Panama (Photo: Personal Archive/Reproduction)

Migrating from country to country was not easy either. “Even Mercosur (Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay) was quiet. I practically only had to present the RG”, says the paulista.

With the documentation up to date, including passport, American visa, vaccination card and original car documents, Luiz faced some bureaucracy. “Most ask for insurance to drive the vehicle within the country. You pay an average of US$ 30 to US$ 50 when you arrive at the border, and you have up to 30 days to travel with the car.”

The biggest perrengues of the trip happened in the passage through Colombia and in the border of the United States. The first was due to a complicated situation involving drug traffickers. “They closed a road. I thought I would be kidnapped. I felt in the series narcos (production of Netflix about Pablo Escobar).”

And the second was when entering the Texas, a US state that borders Mexico. In addition to experiencing extreme fatigue and anxiety, it was difficult to prove that he was just passing through. “I had to prove it with bank statements and deposits. They were resistant, they said I could be deported”, he recalls.

The Two Sides of the Coin

Luiz Torelli arriving from the US state of Texas (Photo: Personal Archive/Reproduction)

In every city, state and country he passes by, the 38-year-old Brazilian makes connections and friendships with tourists, backpackers or locals. However, Luiz’s most frequent contact with other people is through his cell phone screen – and that doesn’t completely make up for the lack of human warmth. “Sometimes loneliness hits. There’s that. Traveling alone is good on one side and not so good on the other.”

With the financial support of donors and collaborators, Luiz Torelli has already covered 18,000 km, but the most important thing is not measurable: self-knowledge. “I did it to get to know myself, to know who I am and what I want. Until then I didn’t know any of this, I did things just for others.”

The internal journey is as impressive as the physics, so it’s time to share the achievements: the last of which is the long-awaited arrival in Times Square.