Gabi Martins appears in a red bikini and cheers up followers

Gabi Martins, singer, shared an explosive video on her profile on the social network. The blonde appeared in a red bikini and showed off her body conquered with a lot of workout. Compliments were inevitable.

“Dash less”, “The cat ready for summer”, “Beautiful”, “Damn it”, “Perfect”, “Wonderful”, “Wow”, “What a show”, “Beautiful”, “You are very talented and charismatic” , ” Perfect”, “Besides beautiful, she is super talented”fired.

Excited, the sertaneja confessed her preferences for men to get involved. “I’m enjoying it, but open to whatever comes. If I fall in love, cool, but if not, ‘hit him’. I try to enjoy 100% every phase. Right now, I’m enjoying being single, but if I fall in love, then I’ll give myself 100% too. I love having a person to share dreams and share life with”explained in an interview with journalist Giulia Bressani, from Quem.

Gabi Martins accumulates more than 12 million followers on the social network. The singer became famous in the edition of BBB20 and left a little before the final stretch of reality.

