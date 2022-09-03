Galaxy Z Fold 4 wins praise in strength and durability test | Cell

Several endurance tests have yielded praise for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 , Samsung’s newest foldable phone. The smartphone impresses with its construction and, above all, its screen preservation mechanisms. The channel JerryRigEverything made a complete analysis of the device’s durability, in a video published this Tuesday (30), in which he highlighted the presence of the Gorilla Glass Victus Plus protection on the external screen, an improvement over the update to the Gorilla Glass Victus” of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 The device is available for purchase in Brazil for a price starting at R$ 11,500 at the official store.

YouTuber Zack Nelson came to the conclusion that the external screen is more resistant to scratches than the previous edition, as considerable pressure had to be applied to leave marks on the display. Gorilla Glass Victus Plus film should protect even the external camera from potential accidental scratches. On the other hand, the internal screen, being malleable, can be scratched if the user just passes his fingernail with a little more force, for example.

🔎 iPhone 14 Pro should get a camera that ‘sees’ better in the dark

2 of 2 Galaxy Z Fold 4 has a 7.6-inch screen when open — Photo: Thássius Veloso/TechTudo Galaxy Z Fold 4 has a 7.6-inch screen when it’s open — Photo: Thássius Veloso/TechTudo

👉 Problems with notification bar on Samsung mobile? Follow the discussion on the Forum

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 features a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 (Qualcomm) processor, 12GB RAM, plus storage options between 256GB, 512GB and 1TB. The device has an internal 7.6-inch display when open, and a 6.2-inch display on the outside. The main camera set consists of a 50 MP wide camera, a 12 MP ultra wide camera, and a 10 MP telephoto lens. The front camera is also 10 MP.

In the video, Nelson also pressed a stylus into the device’s metal frame, and despite a few scratches, the device did not appear damaged. Likewise, he also ran the tip of the blade through the main camera’s protective cover to try to scratch the surface but to no avail.

According to Samsung, the foldable has IPX8 protection against water, the same as the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 lines. With this, the company’s support page ensures that the smartphone can be opened with peace of mind in the rain, however, direct immersion in liquids is not recommended. The page also states that the device is not dust resistant.

In testing the video, the youtuber rubbed a handful of gravel on the inner screen and closed and opened the device to see how the structure would react. Overall, the hinge survived and was not violated by the abrasive material. Nelson also used the flames of a lighter to test the resistance of the screens and, in this case, both were burned.

Due to its more robust construction, with a more rigid aluminum frame, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 tends to have stronger hinges, which would increase its lifespan and the number of times it can be opened and closed without damaging the carcass, as highlighted by The Verge.

with information from GSMArena and The Verge