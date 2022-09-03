game details appear on the web

A day after Ubisoft announced Assassin’s Creed Mirage, more information about the game appeared on the web. The details reference the open-world density and gameplay mechanics, as well as revealing the existence of a large district-based map.

The news was shared by youtuber j0nathan, the name behind the game’s leak before the official announcement. According to him, the city of Baghdad will be divided into four districts, where each will be connected by “deserts, oases and rivers” and under the rule of a boss.

As for the open world, Assassin’s Creed Mirage can contain the same NPC population density as Assassin’s Creed Unity. In addition, the roofs of buildings must rescue the secret entrances, ensuring greater interaction between buildings and greater freedom for the use of parkour techniques.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage should return to the classic formula

Another detail refers to the classic games of the series. The protagonist of the adventure will have at his disposal the iconic throwing daggers and carry out aerial assassinations through cameras in slow motion. Watch a video with more news below:

New information about Assassin’s Creed Mirage will be revealed in the September 10th Ubisoft Forward. The broadcast of the event will take place from 16:00 (Brasilia time).

