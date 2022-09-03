GDF decrees optional point on September 6, the eve of a holiday

posted on 09/02/2022 08:48 / updated on 09/02/2022 09:25



(credit: Marcelo Ferreira/CB/DAPress)

The Government of the Federal District (GDF) decreed an optional point next Tuesday (6/9), which is the eve of Brazil’s Independence Day, celebrated on September 7. The date will be marked by the civic-military parade on the Esplanada dos Ministérios.





The decision, published in the Official Gazette of the DF this Friday (2/9), establishes the point for Direct and Indirect Public Administration of the DF. The measure does not apply to the areas of health, security, sanitary surveillance, tax inspection, communication, social assistance, urban protection inspection, consumer inspection, urban cleaning and the Task Force.

The units responsible for essential services to citizens must maintain

scales in order to guarantee the uninterrupted provision of services.

Traffic on holiday

Due to the parade, there will be changes in traffic and parking spaces for those who will accompany the festivities. The Esplanade will be closed from the east side of the Plano Piloto bus station to the L4 road. The change in local traffic will start from 17:00 on Tuesday (6/9).

The lanes will be cleared for vehicle traffic after the parade has ended, the planned acts and, mainly, after a technical evaluation by the security agencies. In addition, this Saturday (3/9), there will be a punctual intervention on the N1 road that will be partially closed for the training of the parade from 7 am until the end of the rehearsal.