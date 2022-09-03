GDF extends optional point of September 6 for Health servers

The Department of Health of the Federal District (SES/DF) extended the optional point of September 6 to the servers of the folder. In a circular this Friday (2/9), the head of the portfolio, Lucilene Florêncio, explained that only urgencies and emergencies will work normally on the eve of September 7th.

Among the reasons for extending the optional point, the secretary says that the building that houses the office of the folder “is close to the event organization area”.

“On the other hand, servers must be treated with equality, so that this SES/DF extends the optional point to the scope of the entire SES/DF, preserving, however, the operation of essential services (urgencies and emergencies). The units responsible for essential care (urgencies and emergencies) must maintain scales in order to guarantee the uninterrupted provision of services without prejudice to the population”, he determines.

This Friday, Governor Ibaneis Rocha (MDB) determined an optional point next Tuesday (9/6), the eve of the September 7 parade. The decree was published in the Official Gazette of the Federal District (DODF).

The rule is still not applied to the areas of tax inspection, communication, social assistance and inspection of urban protection, consumer protection and urban cleaning.

In addition to the GDF, the Federal Supreme Court (STF) and the National Congress decided to adopt an optional point for civil servants on September 6, the eve of the 7 September civic-military parade in Brasília.