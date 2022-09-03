Girl shot in the eye will undergo surgery at Base Hospital

posted on 02/09/2022 10:23 / updated 02/09/2022 10:28



(credit: Ed Alves/CB/DA Press)

The 14-year-old teenager who was shot in the eye by a pellet on the night of this Thursday (1/9) will undergo surgery at the Hospital de Base. the team of Mail spoke with the young woman’s mother, Patrícia Ferreira, 41, who reported the shock when she received the news. “The school called me saying she was all bruised up,” she details.

The person responsible for injuring the teenager was a 77-year-old man. According to the Military Police of the Federal District (PMDF), the girl put her face close to the railing of the resident’s house and, soon after, was shot in the eye. “I learned that it looks like they threw a stone, and my daughter, curious, went to look at what it was. When she looked, the old man shot, ”says the mother.

The episode took place near the Educational Center (CED) 11, in Ceilândia, when the students were leaving. The girl was rescued by the Military Fire Department of the DF (CBMDF) and sent to the Taguatinga Regional Hospital (HRT), but was later transferred to the Base Hospital.

The family is still trying to understand everything that happened. Despite the scare, Patricia says that her daughter is managing to react well. “He’s talking normal, he managed to eat a little. But the doctors still haven’t passed on the information about her condition. I also don’t know what time the surgery will be done,” she said.

“Various Assaults”

For the PMDF, the man claimed that he was robbed several times and, therefore, decided to shoot the girl. He was taken to the 15th Police Station (Ceilândia), which is investigating the case.