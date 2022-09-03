Gisele Bündchen leaves the mansion she used to live in, after a fight with her husband



02/09/2022 10:08

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are going through a marriage crisis. The former model would have left the mansion she lives with her family and went to Costa Rica with her children.

She would be disgusted with her husband’s withdrawal from retiring from the NFL, the professional football league. He had said he would retire at the beginning of the year, but 40 days later he backtracked. Recently Gisele caught her husband in his underwear, and zoomed in on the video.

After missing for 11 days in a row the training of the team in which he works, he justified saying that he would be having personal problems, according to ‘Page Six’. ‘Tom and Gisele are fighting now,’ an insider told the site.

‘There were problems in the marriage because of her decision not to retire. Gisele has always been the one who stays with the kids. They agreed that he would retire to focus on his family, so he changed his mind.”

‘Too much shit going on’

After missing his training sessions on the team where he is hired to play in the NFL, Tom Brady justified himself: ‘It’s all personal. Everyone has different situations they are dealing with. We all have really unique challenges in our lives. I’m 45, man. There’s a lot of shit going on.’

Another source on the site revealed that they have been in heated fights recently. ‘They have a fiery relationship. Gisele is a bit hot headed – she has that Brazilian heat!’

Tom and Gisele have been married since 2009, and they share two children Benjamin (14 years old) and Vivian (9 years old). Furthermore, the American football player is father to Jack (15 years old) from his relationship with Bridget Moynahan.

