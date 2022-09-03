Gisele Bündchen was advised by friends to review her prenup shortly before her alleged fight with Tom Brady, says website – Monet

+



Model Gisele Bündchen was advised by friends to review her prenup shortly before her altercation with football player Tom Brady. According to the website Radar Online, the recommendation was made to the Brazilian celebrity last May, when her husband signed a contract worth US$ 375 million (R$ 1.9 billion), to be received over 10 years, to become a commentator for the Fox Sports group after his retirement as a professional athlete.

The revelation was made after it became public that Bündchen would have left her family’s home in Florida and gone to spend a period alone in Costa Rica after a fight with the father of her two children. The international press says that the tension between the couple would be motivated by Brady’s decision to continue playing American football despite having agreed with his wife that he would end his career to focus on his family.

Married since 2009, the 45-year-old athlete and the 42-year-old model are parents to Benjamin (14 years old) and Vivian (9 years old). He also has a 15-year-old son, Jack, from his relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan.

“The current prenuptial agreement is very strict and stipulates that everything will be divided if they separate, but it needed to be updated and that only happens if both parties agree,” a person connected to the couple told Radar Online.

“Gisele has amassed a fortune of her own, but her friends said she would be crazy if she didn’t review the prenup and it’s very likely that she listened to them.”

Bündchen’s individual fortune has already been estimated by Forbes magazine at US$ 400 million, more than 2 billion reais. Brady would have earned $333 million, more than $1.7 billion over his 23-year career as a professional athlete. However, the $375 million deal for his future career as a commentator would change the bar for his finances.

Sought by the international press, the couple’s personal advisors have not yet publicly commented on the Radar Online text about the two’s prenuptial agreement.