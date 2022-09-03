Globo announces premiere date at BBB23 and confirms change in award

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 2 hours ago Entertainment Comments Off on Globo announces premiere date at BBB23 and confirms change in award 1 Views

Rede Globo announced, this Friday (2/9), the premiere forecast for the next edition of Big Brother Brasil. In a statement sent to the press, the broadcaster says that BBB23 arrives on the channel’s grid on January 16.

“Scheduled to premiere on January 16, the program returns with everything that BBB lovers enjoy: proof of the leader, the angel, round-trips, resistance and, of course, the parties. The details of the new dynamics of the award and other surprises we will tell you later. And, perhaps, the news will come sooner than you think…”, reads an excerpt from the statement.

3 Cards_Gallery_of_Photos

The first edition of the reality show Big Brother Brasil took place in 2002 and had Kléber Bambam as champion. He received 62% of the votes and took home the R$500,000 prize.Reproduction / TV Globo

In the color image, a man is positioned in the center. He wears a light blouse and a cowboy hat.***bbb-champions-2

The second edition of the program also took place in 2002 and was shown between May 14 and July 23. Rodrigo Leonel, who became known as Caubói, received 65% of the votes and won the prize of R$ 500 thousandPlayback / Instagram

Advertising from partner Metrópoles 1
In the color image, a man is positioned in the center. He wears a white and black striped shirt and smiles for the camera***bbb-champions-3

BBB 3 was marked by one of the fiercest votes. With 51% against 49% of the votes, Dhomini Ferreira was the big winner and took home BRL 500,000Reproduction / TV Globo

In the color image, a woman is positioned in the center and a man on the right. The woman wears a beige coat, a white T-shirt and has her arms open and screaming. Man wears black t-shirt and smiles***bbb-champions-4

Cida dos Santos was the first woman to win the program award. With 69% of the votes, the BBB4 sister won the first with a voting recordReproduction / TV Globo

Metrópoles 2 partner advertising
In the color image, a woman and a man are positioned in the center. They are sitting on a sofa and raise their hands in a symbol of victory.***bbb-champions-5

The BBB 5 was won by Jean Wyllys. He took the prize of R$ 1 million after receiving 55% of the votes against Grazi Massafera’s 40%. Jean was the first LGBTQIA+ championReproduction / TV Globo

In the color image, two women are holding hands. One wears black clothes and the other wears a colorful t-shirt and jeans.***bbb-champions-6

After Cida, Mara Viana was the second woman to win the millionaire award. Champion with 47% of the votes, the nice lady also won two cars Reproduction / TV Globo

Metrópoles 3 partner advertising
In the color image, two men are positioned in the center. One of them is shirtless and the other is wearing a white t-shirt. They are inside a cage***bbb-champion-7

After getting involved in controversies inside the house and living a trisal with Iris Stefanelli and Fani Pacheco, Diego Alemão was the BBB 7 champion with 91% of the votesReproduction / TV Globo

In the color image, a man in a black shirt is positioned in the center. He wears a black cap, white bandana and looks to the left.***bbb-champions-8

Rafinha Ribeiro was the BBB 8 champion with just over 50% of the votes. The edition became known for having won the most votes in a final since the beginning of the reality show.Reproduction / TV Globo

Metrópoles 4 partner advertising
In the color image, a man is positioned in the center. He wears dark clothes and has his hands up and smiles towards the right side.***bbb-champions-9

With 34.85% against 34.61% for the second place, Max Porto was the grand champion of the ninth edition of Big Brother BrasilReproduction / TV Globo

In the color image, a man is positioned in the center. He wears dark clothes, a red beret and looks to the left.***bbb-champions-10

In addition to increasing the prize to R$ 1.5 million, BBB 10 had in the cast the presence of participants from other editions. One of the veterans was Marcelo Dourado who, with 60% of the votes, took home the millionaire prize.Reproduction / TV Globo

Advertising from the Metrópoles 5 partner
In the color image, a woman is positioned in the center. She wears black clothing, has brown hair and looks over her shoulder at the camera.***bbb-champions-11

After suffering with a relationship inside the house and having her heart broken, Maria Melilo got back, got involved with another participant and surpassed her colleagues in the house. She was chosen by the public to win the BBB 11 grand prizePlayback / Instagram

In the color image, a man is positioned in the center. He wears a blue t-shirt, cowboy hat and smiles to the right.***bbb-champions-12

With 92% of the votes, and one of the highest percentages in a final of the program, Fael Cordeiro was the champion of the BBB 12Playback / Instagram

Metrópoles 6 partner advertising
In the color image, a man is positioned on the left and a woman is positioned in the center. She wears light clothes, has long blonde hair, has her hands over her face and looks straight ahead. The man wears a white t-shirt, has short black hair and looks straight ahead.***bbb-champions-13

After receiving 62.79% of the votes, lawyer and presenter Fernanda Keulla was the 13th winner of the millionaire award given by the program Reproduction / TV Globo

In the color image, a woman is positioned in the center. She wears black clothes, has blonde hair that is tied back, wears red lipstick and smiles for the camera***bbb-champions-14

Vanessa Mesquita won the BBB 14 award with 53% of the votesPlayback / Instagram

Metrópoles 7 partner advertising
In the color image, a man is positioned in the center. He wears a purple and green coat, a blue t-shirt, jeans and smiles at the camera.***bbb-champions-15

Cézar Lima was the last man to win a Big Brother Brazil final. With 65% of the votes, the boy won the BBB 15 millionaire awardPlayback / Instagram

In the color image, a woman is positioned in the center. She wears a light fringed dress, has long black hair and points her hands forward making a weapon symbol.***bbb-champions-16

After the public’s favorite, Ana Paula Renault, was expelled from the program for aggression, Munik Nunes was the great champion of the BBB 16. The young woman became a millionaire at 19 years old.Reproduction / Globe

Advertising from the Metrópoles 8 partner
In the color image, a woman is positioned in the center. She wears light clothing with gold accents and looks up***bbb-champions-17

With a controversial trajectory, Emily Araújo was chosen by the public to win the BBB 17 grand prize. Competing with Vivian Amorim, the young woman received 58% of the votesReproduction / TV Globo

In the color image, a woman is positioned in the center. She wears a strapless pink shirt, wears dark jeans and has short brown hair; She smiles for the camera***bbb-champions-18

BBB 18 was one of the editions that most divided the public. Kaysar Dadour and Gleici Damasceno were the big favorites, but the Acre woman got the best and, with just over 57% of the votes, she was the great champion.Playback / Instagram

Metrópoles 9 partner advertising
In the color image, a woman is positioned in the center. She wears a light blouse with floral prints, has long blonde hair and is forming a heart with her hands.***bbb-champions-19

Despite the various controversies involving the name of Paula Von Sperling, the blonde was chosen by the public to win the grand prize of the BBB 19. She received 61% of the votesReproduction / TV Globo

In the color image, a woman is positioned in the center. She wears silver clothes, has short black hair and smiles up.***bbb-champions-20

Thelma Assis got the best of one of the biggest BBBs in history. With 44% of the votes, the doctor was the champion of the 20th edition and won the millionaire awardReproduction / TV Globo

Advertising from the Metrópoles 10 partner
In the color image, a woman is positioned in the center. She wears a pink wide-sleeved shirt, has long dark hair and smiles for the camera.***bbb-champions-21

With 90.15% of the votes, Juliette Freire was the champion of the BBB 21. The paraibana was the last winner of the reality show and stood out for her voice and exaltation of her homeland.Playback / Instagram

0

In addition, Globo confirmed the change in the value of the final prize of R$ 1.5 million, announced earlier exclusively by the website Notícias da TV.

“In the new season, the brothers and sisters – who will again be divided between Pipoca and Camarote – will be able to see the value of the final prize change throughout the season, with the possibility of guaranteeing a greater amount for the big winner. So, more than ever, escaping the walls and resisting longer in the game will be fundamental”, he communicates.

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Faustão comments on Tadeu Schmidt’s early career and is direct: “Nobody cared”

Entertainment Presenter received Tadeu’s brother, Oscar, in his program Per Ana Lima 09/03/2022 – 10:18 …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved