Globo announces that the value of the prize may change

Globo today announced unprecedented dynamics for “BBB 23”, which will be held next year.

The proposal now is that the value of the prize, which was fixed a few seasons ago at R$ 1.5 million, can change – and participants will be able to see the amount.

Even without giving more details, Globo points out that escaping the wall can be worth more money for those who stay on the show.

“BBB 23” premieres on January 16.

Read the note sent by the broadcaster below:

This ticket is true. And when we talk about the 23rd edition of ‘Big Brother Brasil’, it’s an award-winning ticket. The year hasn’t even ended, but the trip to the BBB is already starting. Reality fans can heat up the turbines because the news is out there.

In the new season, the brothers and sisters – who will again be divided between Pipoca and Camarote – will be able to see the value of the final prize change throughout the season, with the possibility of guaranteeing a greater amount for the big winner.

So, more than ever, escaping the walls and resisting longer in the game will be essential. Scheduled to premiere on January 16, the program returns with everything that BBB lovers enjoy: proof of the leader, the angel, round-trips, resistance and, of course, the parties.

The details of the new dynamics of the award and other surprises we will tell you later. And maybe the news will come sooner than you think…

‘BBB 23’ is presented by Tadeu Schmidt, produced by Mariana Mônaco, artistic direction by Rodrigo Dourado and genre direction by Boninho.

The program, which began paying R$500,000 to the first place winner in 2002, has already had the prize value changed three times over 20 years. From the first to the fourth edition, the winner received R$500,000, from the fifth to the ninth, R$1 million, and from the tenth, R$1.5 million.

Until now, he was 12 years without readjustment.