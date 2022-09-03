Globo clarifies if Luciano Huck will leave the station; check out

Broadcaster spoke about rumors that the presenter informed that he will not renew his contract

Reproduction / Globe

Globo denied that Luciano Huck informed that he will not renew his contract with the broadcaster



THE Globe took a stand on the alleged departure of the presenter Luciano Huck from the broadcaster. The rumors gained strength after columnist Alessandro Lo-Bianco, from the program “A Tarde é Sua”, from the TV network!to state that the presenter had already informed Globo’s management that he would not renew his contract, which is valid until 2025. Sought after by Young pan this Friday, the 2nd, Globo’s communication team denied the news. “This is another baseless information, there is no conversation about it,” the broadcaster said in a statement. With Faustão’s departure from Globo last year, there was a musical chairs dance at the carioca station and Huck was chosen to take over Globo’s Sunday afternoons. The “Caldeirão” came to be commanded by Marcos Mion provisionally, but the former presenter of “A Fazenda” stood out and Globo decided to keep the attraction on this year’s schedule. In “Domingão com Huck”, the husband of Angelica recycled paintings that were part of the “Caldeirão” and has also bet on new attractions such as “Battle of Lip Sync” and “Pequenos Genios”. Recently, there were rumors that the presenter Elianaa hit on SBT’s Sundays, was probed by Globo, but both the artist and the broadcaster denied any type of negotiation.