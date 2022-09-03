Globo goes back to using the knife in the plot; Look

If it depends on the edition, Pantanal will have several changes in the text.

This is because once again the Globe passed the knife in some scenes of wetland and who watched the remake signed by Bruno Luperi last Thursday (01), he did not see a good part of what was already recorded and scheduled to air according to the summary released by the broadcaster.

This time, the reason for these cuts was the fact that the Globe try to alleviate the suffering of zuleica (Aline Borges), especially when she talks to Marcelo (Lucas Leto), as reported by Notícias da TV.

KNOW MORE! Pantanal – Gunman hired by Tenório kills the Velho do Rio and awakens Juma’s bloodlust

wetland also suffered cuts when zuleica is torturing himself in the kitchen and this was not the first time that the Globe promotes changes, remembering that on Wednesday (31), there were changes in the passage in which the nurse told about the death of the doctor who raped her.

Other changes also occurred in the characters gutta (Julia Dalavia) and Marcelo. In July, the kiss between the lovebirds that would shock the audience for a suspicion of ‘incest’, was also withdrawn. At the time when they thought they were brothers on their father’s side, even the audience knew the truth, the characters didn’t know and could suffer rejection from the audience.

“I can’t call my ass…”, José Leôncio decrees order after being thrown against a wall by Zaquiel in Pantanal Pantanal – Gunman hired by Tenório kills the Velho do Rio and awakens Juma’s bloodlust Pantanal – Does Tadeu die in the end? Upon discovering that he is not the son of Zé Leôncio, a pawn has a meeting with the Velho do Rio

Already Jose Lucas (Irandhir Santos) returned to his father’s farm after giving up his marriage to Erica (Marcela Fetter), willing to enter the world of politics. In last Friday’s chapter (26), the carioca broadcaster decided to cut an excerpt from his speech, in conversation with his family.

NO POLICY

The reason for all this is that the Globe does not want the theme to be explicit, as the election time began to be shown on the same day, so it would be politics, followed by a soap opera dealing with the same theme.

However, a large part of the public wetland did not notice that the channel is making several cuts in the soap opera. In July, some scenes in which Jair Bolsonaro would be pinned, were also withdrawn.

in the episode where Jose Lucas returned to the biome, the pawn should say that waiting for a savior of the homeland to arrive to solve all the problems will lead nowhere (a possible allusion to Bolsonaro’s departure and Lula’s entry into the Presidency of the Republic).

Furthermore, the character of Irandhir Santos would also comment that he went to a committee, while he was living in São Paulo, and noticed a resource that politicians use to overthrow their competitors, but none of this was shown, that is, another cut made by the edition of wetland.

Another cut scene was where José Leoncio (Marcos Palmeira) commented on the fake news of hate offices. Therefore the Globe it shortens the plot, often imperceptibly.

But the TV Focus shows you everything dear reader! Therefore, you will always be informed about everything that was left out of wetlandif Globe keep passing the knife so as not to show some scenes.