Goiânia receives the immersive exhibition Van Gogh & Impressionists

The public from Goiás already has a date for an immersion in the universe of the works of one of the greatest geniuses of world painting. The Passeio das Águas mall will host, from September 29 to October 10, the exhibition Van Gogh & Impressionists, a videography show that gives visitors, through projections, the sensation of entering the main artist paintings.

Through the superimposition of lights in high definition, walls, floor and ceiling of a space of 700 square meters will be converted into the main works of Van Gogh, such as self-portraits, The Starry Night and Room in Arles, among other famous paintings. In addition to the Dutch artist, the immersive exhibition showcases works by brilliant Impressionist artists such as Monet, Renoir, Gauguin and Cézanne.

Produced by Lightland – Mundo Encantado das Luzes, the exhibition unites art and technology using super projectors with 20k lumens. These equipments are capable of providing a very high quality of images, displayed in 360º.

Tickets are now available at www.lightland.com.br. From the 29th, purchases can also be made at the physical box office of the event, on Passeio das Águas. The exhibition is free sorted.

Tickets cost R$80 (full) and R$40 (half). The segments provided for by law are entitled to half-price, upon presentation of proof: students; young people aged between 15 and 29 who have a Youth Identity Card; teachers from public and private schools; people with disabilities and their companions; person aged 60 years or older; and blood and marrow donors. For children up to 4 years old, admission is free.

One of the greatest exponents of post-impressionism. the Dutch painter Vincent Van Gogh only had his work valued after his death. His works had a great influence on the art of the following century, especially on the expressionist side.