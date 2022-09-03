Gojira shows serious riffs and strong drumsticks in concert with protest against destruction of the Amazon | Rock in Rio 2022

Gojira took to the Mundo Stage this Friday (2) right after Sepultura, a band among the biggest inspirations of the French quartet.

The group gave the faithful audience of the Dia de Metal do Rock in Rio everything they wanted: deep riffs, guttural voice, rhythm breaks, strong drumsticks and apocalyptic lyrics. Even with a lukewarm response from the fans, vocalist Joe Duplantier thanked him with a friendly and mouthy “Motherfucker thank you”.

Another moment of interaction was when the drummer raised signs during his solo asking for more applause and then saying that the audience was “fuck” (see in the video below).

Gojira was respected and applauded, but the lack of reaction even bothered the singer a little. “You are very calm, but you have the right to be calm.”

On the band’s second time at Rock in Rio, after a show in 2015, the last on the setlist was “Amazônia”, about environmental destruction in Brazil. At the end of the song, he took two indigenous people to the stage.

The audience shouted curses against President Jair Bolsonaro, for about 20 seconds, when the singer announced this song, about environmental destruction in Brazil. “We count on you to defend your people,” he said, his fist raised and his face painted.

The sound, forcing a little, refers to indigenous songs. To g1, however, the leader of the band had said that he doesn’t know much about the music of the native Brazilian peoples. They just wanted to emulate this sound, heard in songs like “Backbone”, the second one played by them.

“We live in a complicated world and sometimes we would like to jump to a future where there is more consciousness. We already imagined that we could have another planet to live on, but so far we only have this one, Earth, and we have to take care of it”, said the vocalist when announcing “Another World”.

Last year, Duplantier participated in a protest by indigenous peoples in Brasília, in front of the Planalto Palace. Rock in Rio, in its own way, was a continuation of this protest, with a very clear environmental message, even buried in so much power.