Gorbachev’s wake has no honors for head of state, and Putin does not attend | World

The public wake of Mikhail Gorbachev, the last leader of the Soviet Union, took place this Saturday (3) in Moscow.

The ceremony was not that of a Russian head of state and was not attended by President Vladimir Putin, but there was a public farewell in which the Russians were able to see the coffin.

Putin, who was head of the KGB agency, once called the collapse of the Soviet Union a “geopolitical catastrophe”, denied Gorbachev all state honors and said his schedule did not allow him to attend the wake.

On Thursday alone, Putin offered his condolences to Gorbachev, who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1990 for his role in ending the Cold War.

The public event took place in the Hall of Columns, not the Kremlin, where other Soviet state leaders were veiled.

Gorbachev’s wooden coffin was covered with a Russian flag and placed in the center of the hall.

Mikhail Gorbachev's coffin in Moscow on September 3, 2022 — Photo: Alexander Nemenov/Reuters

Gorbachev became a hero to many in the West for the end of Soviet communist control of Eastern Europe, which lasted more than four decades. This allowed the reunification of Germany.

At the same time, 15 republics that belonged to the Soviet Union demanded their independence. Gorbachev failed to prevent the collapse of the Soviet Union, and many Russians cannot forgive him for that (his rule was also marred by economic chaos after a policy of liberalization known as perestroika).

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban was the only head of state who attended.