Gottino going to Globo? Know the fate of the presenter of Record

Reproduction / Instagram Reinaldo Gottino presents the Balanço Geral SP, on Record

Will Reinaldo Gottino change Record for Globo? This is the question that fans of the presenter of Balanço Geral SP have been asking this Friday (2). His name appeared on the supposed list of those quoted by the audience leader to command the Linha Direta program, which should return to air 15 years after its cancellation.

Columnist Patrícia Kogut told the newspaper O Globo the information about the return of the policeman to the station’s grid. According to her, the project has been headed by Mariano Boni, who is assembling the team to make the attraction viable as soon as possible. So far, Globo does not know who will run the program.

Journalist Matheus Baldi used his social networks to give a list of presenters who are on Globo’s radar for the program. Among them, the biggest surprise is that of Reinaldo Gottino, who is currently at Record in charge of Balanço Geral – one of the biggest thorns in the Marinho family’s shoe chain.

But to have Gottino, Globo will have a huge amount of work. The journalist signed a 5-year contract with Record. He returned to Edir Macedo’s network in mid-2020, after a short stint on CNN Brasil. When he reassumed his post on the Balance Sheet, he went with star status. And there are still 3 years left for the agreement to come to an end.

To give you an idea, the presenter earns an average of R$500,000 per month, including salary (R$300,000) and earnings from merchandising actions (around R$200,000).

And if Globo really wants to have him in front of Linha Direta, it will have to take responsibility for the breach of contract with Record. And we are talking about an absurd amount of money, something that the audience leader cannot afford right now, even more so after promoting the biggest wave of layoffs in the history of her journalism.

Is it impossible for Gottino to go to Globo? Obviously not! But this is a high-value transaction, and that could be the biggest impediment to it happening. The broadcaster should opt for a homemade solution.