Government celebrates GDP above forecast and should increase growth forecast for 2022

Growth of the Brazilian economy is above that presented by the G7 countries, the main world economic potentials

Rogério Boueri, Secretary of Economic Studies at the Ministry of Economy



For the Ministry of Economy, the 1.2% growth in Brazilian GDP this second quarter of 2022 compared to the first quarter of the same year is cause for celebration. The data was presented by Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) last Thursday, September 1st. The Secretary for Economic Studies at the Ministry of Economy Rogério Boueri stated that, in this scenario, even if Brazil stops growing in the second half of 2022, the final GDP result for the year will already be above 2%, which also indicates that the ministry’s projection, that GDP growth would this year at 2.5% may already be considered outdated and it would be necessary to review the projection studies, so that they can come closer to reality. “I can already tell you that 2% is already dated. It is already at 2.4%. And we don’t think Brazil will stop growing in the third quarter. So I can say that, yes, the 2% is already dated. It’s over. It will have to go up,” he said.

Boueri went so far as to say that the federal government did not expect growth at this level, that it had already presented a pessimistic projection in relation to reality, that it was not possible to say that the government always remains optimistic about the market, since its projections would still be below what has been signaled in practice. When analyzing GDP growth, the secretary stated that household consumption has been strong in recent months, while agriculture is showing weak growth, due to seasonality, including the Brazilian agricultural harvest itself. Another celebrated fact is the fact that Brazil had significant economic growth, since, this year, the growth of the Brazilian economy is above the growth presented by the G7 countries, the main global economic potentials.

