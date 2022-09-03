Grêmio wins Vila Nova-GO and scares away crisis, with Renato by phone

Gremio won again. Today (2), Tricolor scored 2-1 at Vila Nova-GO, at Arena, for the 28th round of Série B. The game was not Renato Gaúcho’s debut in the reserve, but the coach commanded the team from a distance and even guided the entry of Thaciano, who scored one of the goals. The other was from Biel. Matheuzinho scored for Vila.

With 47 points, the gaucho team ends a sequence of four matches without winning and jumps to third. The maintenance of the position will depend on the result of Vasco, who takes on Brusque, tomorrow. Vila Nova-GO has 28 points and is in 17th.

Grêmio’s next commitment will be on the 11th (Sunday), against Vasco. The game will mark the debut, in fact, of Renato Gaúcho. Vila Nova-GO enters the field on Tuesday (6) to face Guarani.

It went well: Thaciano enters and scores

Thaciano’s entry came from an orientation by Renato Gaúcho. By telephone, he asked the assistants for the change, who informed the interim César Lopes. With just a few minutes on the field, he scored a beautiful header.

Sorry: Edilson gives space

As in the last game, Edilson was the weak side of Grêmio’s defense. On his side, Vila Nova-GO created some chances in the first half.

Renato commands the team from a distance

Renato Gaúcho, announced yesterday (1st), was not at the Arena. His arrival in Porto Alegre is scheduled for Monday and his debut will be against Vasco, on the 11th. But the coach commanded the team from a distance. After a videoconference with César Lopes, interim coach, in the morning, he kept in touch by phone with Grêmio’s assistants and analysts during the match, giving guidance while following the match in Rio de Janeiro, on television. He even guided the entry of Thaciano, who scored the second goal.

Grêmio’s game: An early goal and another rhythm

Grêmio needed just two minutes to open the scoring. Pressing from the beginning, the gaucho team counted on a failure of the rival defense to score with Biel. After that, supremacy followed. There was a ball on the post and a few more chances. Still, it wasn’t the best performance. Passing errors and hasty builds remained. Losing many possessions, the local team supported itself by betting on counterattacks after jumping ahead. And so he reached the second goal, in a rush at speed with Thaciano’s conclusion after a cross.

Vila Nova-GO game: Defense failures

Vila Nova conceded an early goal in a defense failure. And it wasn’t the only one. Allan Aal’s team repeated attempts to get out playing with pass errors that gave Grêmio chances. In addition, when he managed to attack, he left spaces behind the defense, always exploited at speed by the gaucho team. His offensive attacks were limited to good deeds in set pieces. In the second half, when they had two behind, the team started to press and discount.

Bolsonaro in the Arena

Image: Maxi Franzoi/AGIF

President Jair Bolsonaro, candidate for re-election by the PL, was in a box at Arena do Grêmio. A friend of Renato Gaúcho, he said, during his participation in Expointer, in the afternoon, that he would ‘represent the coach’ at the stadium. The reaction of those present was mixed. There was booing and also shouts of ‘myth’.

Vila Nova-GO makes a note of rejection

After the end of the game, Vila Nova-GO made a note of rejection against the referee. The team from Goiás feels harmed by the second goal from Grêmio. In it, a ball dispute in Grêmio’s area ends with a Vila player down, the move follows and Thaciano’s goal comes out. The referee of the match was called to VAR to review the bid in a possible penalty kick, which would nullify the Grêmio goal. But the referee preferred to confirm the goal and not mark the penalty.

“Several times, with field and video referees, Vila Nova FC was substantially harmed, the last episode against Grêmio, for the 28th round, when striker Kaio Nunes suffered a penalty, the foul was not marked and in following the bid, the team from Rio Grande do Sul scored a goal. When the VAR called the referee Sávio Pereira to investigate the penalty, he pretended that nothing had happened and validated Grêmio’s goal”, says an excerpt from the note from the Goiás club.

DATASHEET:

GRÊMIO 2 X 1 VILA NOVA-GO

Competition: Série B do Brasileiro – 28th round

Date and time: 02/09/2022 (Friday), at 21:30

Place: Arena do Gremio, in Porto Alegre (RS)

Referee: Savio Pereira Sampaio (DF)

auxiliaries: Daniel Henrique da Silva Andrade and Lehi Sousa Silva (both from DF)

VAR: Wagner Reway (PB)

goals: Biel (GRE), 2 minutes into the first half; Thatian (GRE), at 17 minutes, and Matheuzinho (VILE), in the 33rd minute of the second half;

GUILD: Brenno; Edilson (Rodrigo Ferreira), Geromel, Bruno Alves and Diogo Barbosa; Bitello (Thiago Santos), Campaz (Luca Leiva) and Villasanti; Biel (Thaciano), Guilherme and Diego Souza (Elkeson). Technician: Cesar Lopes.

VILLAGE NEW: Tony; Alex Silva, Alisson Cassiano, Rafael Donato and Willian Formiga (Railan); Sousa (Romário), Jean Martim (Matheuzinho) and Arthur Rezende; Dentinho, Daniel Amorim (Rubens) and Kaio Nunes (Hugo Cabral). Technician: Allan Aal.