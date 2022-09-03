Guns N’ Roses find a passionate audience at their first show of the tour in Latin America

Whether it’s a hard-working fan, or a simple spectator, the thousands of Manaus – or tourists – who went to the Amazon Arena on Thursday night (1) to see Axl, Slash and company were able to follow a show that goes down in the history of Manaus. Not only because the presentation itself has the weight of one of the greatest Hard Rock bands in history, but also because of the show itself, which managed to keep the audience excited for almost three hours.

Unlike before, the band didn’t delay that much and got into action around 9:15 pm, starting with It’s So Easy, the band’s traditional opening song since the return of Duff Mackgan and Slash – without a doubt the most applauded by the audience. Then came other classics from the Appetite for Destruction album, and even a cover of Slither – a song by the band Velvet Revolver, Slash and Duff’s former group after the first departure from Guns.

During the nearly three-hour show, the band scored more than half of the tracks from their debut album, including the classic Use Your Illusion (I and II), and even some tracks from the controversial Chinese Democracy. There was also a cover of I Wanna Be You Dog (by the band The Stooges), sung by Duff, and also some more recent songs, like Absurd and Hard Skool.

Of the songs played, the ones that most attracted the audience were the best known, such as Sweet Child O’ Mine, You Could Be Mine and Civil War, which featured a traditional tribute from the band to Ukraine. During this entire first half, the band bet on their heaviest songs, and Axl (with the right to Tucano’s shirt), who even though he no longer had the voice of the old days, kept a constant, while the rest also kept the rhythm – being Slash the darling of the public.

In the second half of the show, the band bet on romantic ballads, like November Rain, Don’t Cry, Patience. In the final thirty minutes the highlight was for Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door and Paradise City – a song that always ends Guns shows.

Although Axl hasn’t interacted so much with the audience, putting together one classic after another, the artist’s stage presence is undeniable, which he still keeps captive, and has in the company of Slash, Duff and company, a synergy on stage. Also noteworthy for Frank Ferrer, drummer of the band and Richard Fortus, second guitarist – and responsible for some solos of the night.

After the end of the presentation, the band returned to the stage to thank the audience (Axl still appeared with a kind of headdress), and the band threw some objects to the audience.

Finally, although some criticisms can still be made of the presentation, Guns N’ Roses controlled their audience and provided a great rock show in the middle of Arena da Amazônia.