Gusttavo Lima would have been snubbed by Wesley Safadão and would have regretted the singer – Entertainment









Gusttavo Lima and Wesley Safadão would not get along at all. According to journalist Fabíola Reipert, from Poison time, the singers would have had disagreements in the past and would not get along well to this day. The first friction between them would have happened in mid-2015, when the forrozeiro allegedly snubbed the sertanejo.

At the time, Gusttavo Lima was going through a bad phase in his career. The singer was penniless and had to sell goods and live on rent. To try to get back on his feet, he would have asked to record a song with Wesley Safadão, who was in high spirits with the song. Cabin.

Safadão would have refused to record the song with the sertanejo. Andressa Suita’s husband would be sorry for the interpreter of You were on the flight since then and they would still have had a new friction after that disagreement.











Gusttavo complained on social media that he was being chased by a competing singer. Also according to Reipert, this was an indirect for Safadão.

The sertanejo would be uncomfortable with attitudes of Thyane Dantas’ husband. He would have said that whenever he scheduled a show in a city, the contestant would schedule a performance on the same date to supposedly make the audience choose between the two.



Watch the video below General balance:







