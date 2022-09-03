“He was cornered. Would do the same”

posted on 09/02/2022 16:49 / updated on 09/02/2022 16:50



(credit: Social Media/Reproduction)

Former Environment Minister Ricardo Salles posted a video this Friday (2/8), where the biker hit by him last night (1/8) says he received “all support” from the candidate for federal deputy for the PL.

In the images, the man says that Salles was “backed up” by left-wing students protesting outside ESPM.

“I was working and I saw a riot. I saw two cars leaving and being cornered and the car ended up running over me. I didn’t know what was happening, but I found out it was Ricardo Salles, who ended up giving me all the assistance. He asked if I wanted to go to the hospital… he called me later and paid all the damage to my bike,” he stated. “He was being cornered, I would have done the same,” he concluded.









Images published on social media show the former minister driving a car and hitting a delivery man’s motorcycle. In the videos, it is possible to see that Salles continues with his car and does not stop to see what happened to the motoboy at that moment.

The case took place on Thursday night at a private college in São Paulo. A group of demonstrators protested against Salles’ presence as he left the institution’s garage. In the videos, it is also possible to see the ex-minister abruptly driving a red vehicle.