Health Agents Union contests Salvador City Hall proposal for readjustment; understand

City Hall announced that it will go to court to collect millions of dollars from the Bolsonaro government

Published on 09/02/2022 at 15:41 BNews Eduardo Dias and Henrique Brinco

After Salvador City Hall announces that it will go to court to make a millionaire collection to the Bolsonaro government, so that the full amount related to the payment of the salary of all 3,437 community health and endemic agents in the city can be transferred, the union of the category contested the proposals of the management for the readjustment of the workers.

In a note sent to BNewsthe Union of Community Health Agents and Endemic Disease Agents of Bahia stated that the city hall tries to confuse the population and public opinion through “fallacious matters”, claiming to offer an increase of 74% to the category.

The payment of the minimum wage for agents was determined by Constitutional Amendment 120/22, approved by the National Congress and sanctioned by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL). According to the city hall, the last readjustment proposal, rejected by the category at the assembly, was for a 74% increase in current values, with remuneration of R$ 3,393.

However, in documents obtained by the BNews, the Municipality’s first proposal, dated July 6, was R$ 3,358.60, equivalent to 72%. In the second, dated August 23, the proposal was R$ 3,393.60, which raised questions in the category, which alleges the withdrawal of 82.5% of the gratifications of the Career and Salary Plan for workers.

According to the category, the amount of two minimum wages, R$ 2,424, is fully funded by the Union, and it is up to the municipalities to create benefits, bonuses and indemnities as a way of valuing the activities of health agents.

The city government claims that the federal government transfers R$ 20 million less for funding, because the Ministry of Health calculates that the capital of Bahia would have a surplus of 637 professionals. However, the law ensures that the benefit has to be paid to all professionals. Today, the Union passes on R$ 88 million to the city hall for the payment of the category, when it should be R$ 108 million.

Before the proposal, according to the city hall, R$ 77 million a year was allocated from its own resources to pay agents’ salaries. If the proposal were accepted, the municipal management would contribute another R$ 44 million, reaching R$ 121 million destined to the remuneration of the category.

In case of victory in Justice, the municipal management undertakes to pass on the value to the agents, through a Competence Bonus. In this scenario, the remuneration would reach almost R$ 3.8 thousand.

Agents protest, Bruno Reis warms his head and sends a message: ‘no log, no’ pic.twitter.com/h2ydWfFZp6 — BNews (@bnews_oficial) September 2, 2022

Follow Tiktok on BNews and stay up to date with the news.