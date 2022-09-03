High cost of living in UK increases animal abandonment

Pet abandonment has increased by 24% in the UK in the last year, the UK’s leading animal protection organization said on Tuesday.

The Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) reported 22,908 abandonments in the first seven months of 2022, up from 18,375 in the same period in 2021.

“The idea of ​​keeping your cat in a crate and taking it to a secluded spot in the woods and then driving away, or throwing your dog out of the car … is absolutely unacceptable and heartbreaking,” said Dermot Murphy, responsible. by the RSPCA.

“But sadly, every day we see animals cruelly abandoned in this way,” he added. “We understand that sometimes unforeseen events can occur — the pandemic and cost-of-living crisis have demonstrated — but there are never any excuses for abandoning an animal.”

Many are left on the side of roads or railway lines, with no prospect of food and at risk of accidents. Image: BogdanV/Getty Images/iStockphoto

The organization attributed the rise in abandonment to the fact that more people adopted pets during the pandemic — and then turned them away — and the high cost of living that affects some owners.

The United Kingdom is registering a historic inflation of more than 10%, which is expected to exceed 13% by the end of the year, coupled with an energy crisis that will lift the gas and electricity bills of millions of people this winter.

A fifth of pet owners are concerned about how to feed their pet, according to a survey conducted by the RSPCA.

The organization cited examples such as four snakes — three ball pythons and a corn snake — confined in plastic crates on the side of a road in Surrey, south of London.

Animals have been found in unacceptable conditions on the streets of London and other British cities. Image: BrianScantlebury/Getty Images

“The four snakes were each inside their own plastic box lined with newspaper,” explained animal rescuer Chloe Wilson, noting that “some of the snakes also had bottles of water.”

“It was raining heavily and the top box was starting to fill with water and the snake could have easily drowned,” he added.

Abandonments had already increased by 17% in 2021 to 38,087 after coronavirus restrictions began to be lifted. Dogs (14,462) and cats (10,051) were the most affected, but there were also 3,363 abandoned exotic pets, including 685 snakes.