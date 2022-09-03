House Committee approves new billing

The moment of the pandemic brought great financial difficulty to the population. Therefore, many people end up losing their jobs due to the closure of the institutions where they worked.

However, with the return of the market opening, many people opened their own companies and thus, formalized their work. This is the case of individuals who are registered as Individual Microentrepreneurs (MEI).

Changes to MEI

Even being a way to help this type of entrepreneur, the program has a problem: the established receipt ceiling. This is because the values ​​allow entrepreneurs to make only R$ 81 thousand as income during the year.

By keeping a small amount, many people end up preferring not to become professional and then not taking advantage of the advantages offered to those who have MEI.

In other situations, the person ends up opening a company in their own name and another in the name of a family member, in order to gain access to two summed ceilings and obtain even greater revenue.

Therefore, the government began to discuss a modification for this class, in order to solve the problems with the budget ceiling. Thus, managing to encourage more people to formalize and not evade taxes.

Know more; MEI now has access to a new CREDIT modality; check the rules and how to apply

ceiling increase

On July 31, the Constitution and Justice Commission of the Chamber of Deputies approved a project that seeks to increase the revenue limit for entrepreneurs who wish to act as Individual Microentrepreneurs (MEIs).

By the rule that was in effect until now, the limit of the annual amount was R$ 81 thousand. With the project approved, the ceiling rises to R$ 144 thousand.

It is worth remembering that this idea had already been approved during the month of August 2021, however, on that occasion the original text by Senator Jayme Campos (DEM-MT) offered a new limit for the working population of R$ 130 thousand.

However, the text underwent changes in the Chamber that proposed the readjustment of the ceiling for receipt of MEIs to R$ 144 and now the initiative should be forwarded for a vote in the Federal Senate.

In addition to modifying the allowed values, the text also proposes that people who work in this modality can hire up to two employees for micro companies. Each of them must receive, at least, a minimum wage according to the professional category. It is worth remembering that previously it was allowed to hire only one employee.

Now, after being approved by the Chamber of Deputies, the text goes to the Federal Senate, where it will also undergo a vote. If approved, it must be sanctioned or vetoed by the current president of the republic. Thus, it will take effect from 2023.

See too: NEW billing limit for MEI approved; see what has changed