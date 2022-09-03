How Alex Teixeira should be selected against Brusque

Vasco faces Brusque this Saturday (3rd), at 4:30 pm, at the Augusto Bauer stadium, in a game valid for the 28th round of Serie B. Vasco has 45 points and provisionally dropped to fourth place after Grêmio’s 2-1 victory about Vila Nova. Londrina, currently the first team outside the G4, has 41 points and faces Operário away from home.

The midfielder is the main absence in Emílio Faro’s team. In addition to him, Raniel follows out Léo Mattos, suspended, he will also not go to the game. Alex Teixeira should play more centrally in place of shirt 10, while Fábio Gomes can gain an opportunity as a striker, positioning Eguinaldo to the left side of the attack. Matheus Ribeiro should replace Léo Mattos, but defender Danilo Boza runs outside and can be improvised. Possible lineup: Thiago Rodrigues, Matheus Ribeiro (Danilo Boza), Quintero, Anderson Conceição, Edimar; Yuri, Andrey Santos, Alex Teixeira, Marlon Gomes, Eguinaldo and Fábio Gomes (Figueiredo).

Brusque should come with Jordan; Zé Mateus (Lucas Barboza), Éverton Alemão, Wallace and Alex Ruan; Rodolfo Potiguar, Balotelli and Álvaro; Alex Sandro, Fernandinho and Franklin Mascote (Crislan). A novelty in the opposing team will be the coach Gilson Kleina, who will make his debut against Gigante being hired by the team after Luan Carlos resigns.

The refereeing will be led by Wilton Pereira Sampaio (Fifa-GO), assisted by Bruno Raphael Pires (Fifa-GO) and Bruno Boschilia (Fifa-PR). Adriano Milczvski (PR) will be on VAR. The match will only be broadcast on the Premiere channel. Our Pre-Game on the Attention Vascaínos channel starts 45 minutes before the ball rolls!