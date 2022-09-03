How does MEI buy a car paying less?

Is your dream to buy a car? So, we have great news for you, whoever is MEI can buy a new car with up to 30% off!

Buying a car is part of the great life plans of Brazilians and if you are an Individual Microentrepreneur (MEI) this dream is closer. The exemption from the Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS) is allowing MEIs to purchase a car with discounts of up to 30%.

However, there are some small details that MEIs need to be aware of before purchasing the car, such as buying directly from an automaker. Check out what they are!

How does the MEI benefit work?

The exemption from ICMS by MEIs makes it possible to purchase a car with discounts of 2.5% to 30%, depending on the manufacturer. However, the purchase must be made directly at the automaker and delivery of the vehicle may take 10 to 40 days, if the desired model is not available.

In addition, the car will be linked to the company’s CNPJ (National Registry of Legal Entities) and the value of the vehicle cannot exceed the maximum gross revenue ceiling of a MEI, that is, R$ 81 thousand.

It is worth mentioning that the warranty period will be reduced, depending on the car, and it will be necessary to keep the car for at least 12 months linked to the company’s CNPJ, as determined by the National Council for Finance Policy (CONFAZ).

Which automakers are offering discounts to MEIs?

Finally, a 2.5% to 30% discount for micro-entrepreneurs is being offered by most automakers in the automobile market. Some of them are: BMW, Caoa Chery, Chevrolet, Citroën, Fiat, Honda, JAC, Jeep, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Toyota, Renault, Suzuki and Volkswagen.

It is important to note that the discount range will also depend on the model chosen, for example, if an MEI purchases a Nissan Versa, it will have a 3% discount, but if it chooses the Nissan Frontier, the value reduction will be 11%.

