How to check the PIS number to check the FGTS balance? Look

Consultations on the extraordinary withdrawal of the FGTS (Service Time Guarantee Fund) have already been released. However, in order to verify if he is entitled to the new modality and the amount that can be withdrawn, the worker must inform the number of the Social Integration Program (PIS).

See how to check your PIS number?

Citizens can consult the numbering by various means. Normally, the PIS is the same as the NIT and the NIS, so just look for it in the physical work card or in the Single Registry sheet, if registered.

However, it is still possible to verify the number through the Carteira de Trabalho Digital (CTD) application or through the Meu website. INSS. See how to perform the following procedures:

PIS consultation by CTD

Download the app on your cell phone, available for Android and iOS; Enter the system through your registration on the Gov.br platform; Go to the “Contracts” option and then select the “+” button on one of the contracts; By doing this, the system itself will show the details about that particular job; Among the data, the citizen will be able to check the number of his PIS/Pasep.

Check the website My INSS

Access the website meu.inss.gov.br; inform your CPF and click on “Continue”; Once this is done, enter your password and click on “Login” At the top of the screen, click on “My Registration”; At the end of the page, you will be able to access your NIS number, which also counts as PIS.

How to check the FGTS balance?

The worker can consult his FGTS in various ways. So, take a look at each of them below:

By SMS

As one of the most practical ways to consult the FGTS, workers can opt for receiving text messages (SMS) when there is any movement in their accounts in the Guarantee Fund.

by correspondence

Another way to receive the extract from the FGTS it is in your own home. The worker can access the information every two months, just inform the full address on the agency’s website, at a Caixa branch or by phone 0800 726 01 01.

On the website or app

Finally, it is possible to consult the FGTS statement through the Caixa website or through the FGTS application. Through the website, the worker must inform the NIS (PIS/Pasep) or the Citizen Password. The query through the application is also simple, however, it is necessary to download it.

Extraordinary withdrawal of R$ 1 thousand from the FGTS

The Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) has been much sought after by Brazilians due to the economic crisis.

In this sense, the Federal Government is allowing workers to withdraw part of their available amounts from the fund’s accounts through initiatives, such as the extraordinary withdrawal of up to 1 thousand and the emergency withdrawal.

THE Federal Savings Bank was responsible for transferring the funds, which are normally deposited via the Digital Savings of the box has. In this way, see how to consult your FGTS and follow the movements.

Withdrawal of R$1 thousand from the FGTS

All workers who are entitled can now carry out the extraordinary withdrawal of the FGTS (Service Time Guarantee Fund). The Federal Government has released up to R$ 1 thousand for those who have a balance available in their fund accounts.

The worker can check if he was contemplated through the application of the FGTS (available for Android and iOS), on the website of Federal Savings Bank or at one of your agencies. The withdrawal of the values ​​can be carried out until December 15th of this year.