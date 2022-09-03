Estimated reading time: two minutes

In the pandemic, many people started to adopt payment by approximation. And a study carried out by Abecs, released in May 2022, showed that 2 billion transactions took place in the 1st quarter of 2022. The increase was 474% compared to the same period in 2021. In view of this, see below, how to enable the approximation C6 Bank credit card.

What is an approximation card?

In short, proximity cards are those that have NFC technology. They are identified by the wave symbol, which is located near the chip. The product’s differential is the possibility of making payments, without having to add the card to the machine and enter the password. So, you shop with a single tap.

And all C6 Bank cards have the approach feature, which can be used in debit and credit functions. In addition, it is possible to install the technology in the cell phone’s digital wallet, such as Apple Pay and Samsung Pay. And payment can be made directly by smartphone.

How to enable C6 Bank credit card approach?

In short, all C6 Bank credit cards rely on proximity payment technology. Therefore, it is possible to pay bills both in debit and credit, by NFC.

Only the first purchase needs to be made by inserting the card and entering the password. From the second operation, the NFC function will be enabled, and you will be able to make payments by approximation.

To enable:

Check if the card machine has the symbol of payment by approximation; After that, confirm the value and bring the card closer to the machine; Finally, wait for the confirmation on the screen and that’s it.

In short, NFC technology is a feature available on all C6 Bank cards. In this way, you can make payments without using the password, just by bringing the device closer to the machine’s sensor. For purchases over R$ 200, you must enter the password to complete the purchase.

