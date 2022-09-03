Humiliated by Fla, Vélez fans cancel flights to Rio

Vélez Sarsfield fans don’t seem to believe in the classification. Flamengo and Vélez faced each other and the Brazilians won 4-0 in Argentina, leaving the Argentines with little hope. The first leg of the semifinal took place last Wednesday (31) and the victory came with three goals from Pedro and one from Everton Ribeiro.

The Argentines were already getting organized to come to Rio de Janeiro to face Mengão. Even Vélez Sarsfield was organizing the flights. There were five flights that would come for the departure back at Maracanã, but the flights were cancelled. That’s because the fans gave up traveling to accompany the team.

The information is from Sábado Vélez, a profile that covers the club on social networks. The profile shows that fans gave up the payment, as well as those on the waiting list and gave up trying to board.

The price of the economy ticket was 150 thousand Argentine pesos, that is, R$ 5,575.00. Business class, on the other hand, cost 225 thousand pesos, that is, R$ 8,300.00. But the expectation is of few Argentines in the southern sector, where visitors stay at Maracanã.

Flamengo and Vélez play the second game of the Libertadores semifinal

But despite the favoritism and the wide advantage, the players left the country with their feet on the ground. The team seeks to confirm the classification for the grand final of Libertadores on September 7, at 21:30 (Brasília time), in another match between Flamengo and Vélez.

If they advance, Mengão awaits the winner of Palmeiras and Athletico in the other semifinal. In the first leg, the people of Paraná prevailed, winning 1-0 at home. The paulistas need to reverse playing in São Paulo next Tuesday (6).

