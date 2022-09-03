“I don’t have it in my closet”

The former BBB 22 decided to interact with his followers and ended up getting some ‘charges’

During last Friday (2), the ex-BBB 22 Eliezer, made a splash on the web after interacting with his followers. It all happened when the ex-confined man opened a box of questions on his official Instagram profile, which has more than 2 million followers, to answer curiosity from internet users.

However, at a certain point in the interaction, Viih Tube’s boyfriend was “charged” for an unusual reason: not to wear underwear. “Tell me I hear you and I answer”, he wrote, when using the tool of interaction with the followers. “Why don’t you wear your underwear?”wanted to know an internet user, surprising Eliezer.

The ex-brother was direct in his response and stated: “Because I don’t like it, I’ve never used it. Wow, it’s sunny, yes, judge me, I’m not going to lie, I’m getting up for the second time because I’ve had coffee. I don’t like it, guys, I don’t like underwear”he said, opening the window of the hotel where he was staying.

Moments later, another person went a little further and asked: “You don’t like to wear underwear, but when you go to an event do you wear them?”. This time, however, the former BBB was blunt and even more direct in his response. “I don’t have underwear in my closet”he said.