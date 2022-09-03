‘I feel robbed again’: Pix gang victims struggle to get money back from banks

  • Felipe Souza – @felipe_dess
  • From BBC News Brazil in Sao Paulo

Cell phone about to transfer via Pix

Credit, Brazil Agency

photo caption,

Lawyer says banks have an obligation to ensure customer safety and must return money in case of fraud

Under the sights of an armed group in Rio de Janeiro for more than 15 hours, Silvio* (not his real name), 51, spent moments of despair as he accompanied the robbers cleaning his bank accounts.

Between transfers via Pix, loans, withdrawals and credit card purchases, he says he suffered a loss of more than R$ 70 thousand at the end of June.

Silvio says that Banco Itaú and Banco Inter returned the money taken after 50 days. But he says he is still living a saga to try to recover the money taken by criminals from his Santander accounts: more than R$40,000.

Sought by the report, Banco Santander says that this is a case of public safety and that it will not reimburse the customer.

