if Bolsonaro is re-elected, reforms will come out by the end of the year

Despite failing to approve administrative and tax reforms in three and a half years in office, Economy Minister Paulo Guedes , promises that if President Jair Bolsonaro is reelected in October, he will be able to approve them by the end of the year, that is, in two months.

“If we win the election, we can have tax and administrative reform together until the end of the year”, declared the minister when answering questions during a forum on exemption from the payroll of the Instituto Unidos Brasil (IUB).

The minister said that if the tax reform actually advances, it could subsidize the increase in Auxílio Brasil and the update of the Income Tax.

According to Guedes, the measure would include taxation of profits and dividends, which would yield the Executive BRL 70 billion, more than the BRL 69 billion cost of aid and correction of the table.

He also promised, in the event of reelection, to zero the Tax on Industrialized Products (IPI). “In another four years we’ll be zero,” he said.

At the end of his speech, Guedes received a manifesto from the Unidos Brasil Institute in defense of exemptions capable of simplifying the business environment, increasing the competitiveness of companies and preserving the rights of the population.





