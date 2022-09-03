Ifix completes seventh week followed by gains; FII XPML11 is the highlight of the session

The Ifix – index that brings together the most traded real estate funds on B3 – closed the session this Friday (02) with a rise of 0.22%, at 2,975 points. With gains of 1.18%, the indicator completed the seventh straight week in the positive field. The XP Malls fund (XPML11) topped the list of all-time highs, up 2.73%. Check out the rest of today’s highlights throughout the FII Center.

The FII TRX Real Estate (TRXF11) signed a contract for the acquisition of a property that will house the first Leroy Merlin store, in Salvador, Bahia. The retail company will become the lessee of the space, which will undergo adaptation works funded by the fund.

According to a material fact released this Thursday (1) by the portfolio, the total investment amount will be R$ 106.7 million.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

The lease agreement with Leroy Merlin will have a term of 20 years and provides for a penalty for termination of the relationship, equivalent to the full balance of the remaining period. The contract does not allow revisional action of the rent.

The conclusion of the deal still depends on overcoming the conditions set out in the agreement and, once the transaction is confirmed, the fund will be entitled to receive a provisional rent during the period of the works – estimated at 18 months.

The property has a built area of ​​almost 31 thousand square meters and will receive a Leroy Merlin store specializing in home products.

Not considering the last acquisition, TRX Real Estate has a portfolio composed of 50 properties, located in 13 states. The gross leasable area (GLA) is 459 thousand square meters.

On the 15th, the fund deposits R$ 0.85 per share, equivalent to a monthly return with dividends of 0.77%. The portfolio does not detail the impact of the new acquisition on income distribution.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Biggest highs this Friday (2):

ticker Name Sector Variation (%) XPML11 XP Malls malls 2.73 VILG11 Vinci Logistics Logistics 2.69 RBRL11 RBR Log Logistics 2.47 HSLG11 HSI Logistics Logistics 2.13 FEXC11 BTG Pactual CRI Fund Titles and Val. furniture two

Biggest casualties of this Friday (2):

ticker Name Sector Variation (%) VINO11 Vinci Offices Corporate Slabs -3.16 XPCI11 XP Real Estate Credit Others -3.09 TGAR11 Actual Asset TG Others -2.58 XPPR11 XP Properties Others -2.5 RBFF11 Rio Bravo Ifix Titles and Val. furniture -2.49

Source: B3

Discover the step-by-step guide to living on income with FIIs and receiving your first rent in your account in the next few weeks, without having to own a property, in a free class.

New issue of URPR11 quotas, HGRU11 sells more stores leased to Casas Pernambucanas and other matters

Check the latest information released by real estate funds in relevant facts:

CSHG Renda Urbana (HGRU11) sells two more stores leased to Casas Pernambucanas.

The CSHG Renda Urbana fund concluded, this Thursday (1), the sale of two more stores that are leased to Arthur Lundgren Tecidos, a group known as Casas Pernambucanas.

According to the managers, the property located in the city of Mogi das Cruzes (SP) was sold for R$ 10.3 million, an amount equivalent to R$ 9,601.30 per square meter. The value of the deal is 41% higher than the total invested in the space and 37% above the market price.

The other store is located in Pato Branco (PR) and the fund will receive R$ 10.5 million for the property, or R$ 6,361.52 per square meter. The value of the deal is 40% higher than the amount invested and 41% above the market value

According to the fund’s calculations, the two transactions – added together – represent a profit equivalent to R$ 0.33 per share.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

The sale of stores is part of CSHG Renda Urbana’s strategy to improve the quality of the portfolio, as indicated in the management report released in January of this year.

Following the plan, in recent months the fund sold stores leased to Casas Pernambucanas in Caçador (SC), Lorena (SP), São Sebastião do Paraíso (MG), Francisco Beltrão (PR), Garça (SP) , São José dos Campos (SP) and Videira (SC).

At the end of last month, the portfolio also signed a commitment to purchase Dutra 107, a commercial complex located in the city of Taubaté, in São Paulo. The fund will disburse R$ 68.25 million for the project, an amount equivalent to R$ 3,177 thousand per square meter.

Urca Prime Renda (URPR11) wants to raise 203 million in a new offer

The FII that paid the most dividends in 2021, Urca Prime Renda approved the seventh issue of shares in the fund, which initially intends to raise R$203 million.

The unit value of the new shares was fixed at R$100.00 and the distribution fee will be R$1.80, totaling a subscription price of R$101.80.

At the opening of the market this Friday (2), Urca Prime Renda shares were trading at R$102.70, down 0.19%.

Shareholders with positions at the end of the session on September 6th will have preemptive rights in the offer, which can be exercised between September 9th and 21st, 2022. The proportion factor will be 0.20%.

Focused on investing in real estate receivables certificates (CRI), Urca Prime Renda has assets of R$ 989 million. This month, the fund will deposit BRL 1.62 per share, a monthly return with dividends of 1.54%.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

CSHG Logística (HGLG11) adjusts conditions for the purchase of properties from Log CP (LOGG3)

The largest FII in the logistics segment in terms of number of shareholders – 314.4 thousand –, CSHG Logística entered into a contract for the purchase of two properties in the city of Betim, in Minas Gerais. The spaces belong to Log Comercial Properties e Participações (LOGG3) and the deal had been announced in August.

The portfolio defined at R$ 124 million the amount that will be raised – through the issuance of a CRI (certificate of real estate receivables – for the payment of one of the installments of the business. The operation does not change the original value of the transaction, of R$ 453 million.

CSHG Logística will pay R$ 244 million for a logistics condominium with 95 thousand square meters of gross leasable area (GLA), an amount equivalent to R$ 2.55 thousand per square meter.

The space is under construction – which should be completed this semester – and, according to a notice to the market, is already fully leased to a large company.

The transaction with Log also provides for the acquisition of 47.88% of the company that owns a multi-user logistics condominium also in Betim. The property with almost 138 thousand square meters of GLA has eight logistics warehouses built and rented.

Currently, CSHG Logística (HGLG11) has a portfolio of 19 properties that, together, add up to a GLA of 823 thousand square meters.

The warehouses are located in the states of Santa Catarina, São Paulo, Minas Gerais and Rio de Janeiro. Currently, the vacancy rate for spaces is 7.8%, according to the fund’s latest management report.

Discover the step-by-step guide to living on income with FIIs and receiving your first rent in your account in the next few weeks, without having to own a property, in a free class.

related