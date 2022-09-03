In a mini skirt, Mel Maia exudes beauty at Rock in Rio and receives praise

This Friday (02), the actress Mayan honey, 18 years old, delighted his more than 12 million followers by sharing a sequence of clicks brightening the city of Rock with his participation. At the time, the influencer flaunted her thick thighs in a blue mini skirt and won more than 200,000 likes from netizens.

“Guys!! I arrived in Rock City with the biggest!!! I came to enjoy the first day of this amazing event! I’m in love”, wrote the influencer in the caption of the publication, putting her dancing curves to play and highlighting all her natural beauty during the records. In the comments, fans praised Mel Maia.

“Wonderful as always” commented a follower first. “The city of rock just got more beautiful with your presence”, said another admirer of the star. “Serving look and beauty as always”, highlighted another fan of the actress, among several complimentary messages praising her radiant beauty.

It is worth mentioning that Mayan honey has been single since the end of her relationship with football player João Pedro. In the last year, she has spoken out after the singer Mc Melody imply that the two had an affair. Both came out to deny it.