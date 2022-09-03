In BH, Demi Lovato embodies rocker and takes fans to delirium – Cultura

Esplanada do Mineiro collapsed with Demi Lovato on Friday night (2/9). (photo: Natasha Werneck/EM) Who was Esplanada do Mineiro on Friday night (2/9) saw: Demi Lovato, the girl who gained fame as a Disney teen star, grew up, matured and became a true rockstar.

The singer took fans to frenzy tonight in an electrifying show. The floor started to shake right at the beginning of the presentation, which opened with “HOLY FVCK”, the song that gives the name to the tour and the album, released on August 19th.

The audience also gave a show, singing all the tracks of the setlist with such enthusiasm, which made the artist dispense with backing vocals at various times.

Demi showed that the ‘rockvato’ era is back. The tracks on the newly released album were mixed with other rock hits that marked her trajectory, such as “La La Land”, “Here We Go Again”, “Remember December” and “Don’t Forget”.

Connected (on 220v) with the audience, she performed “Skyscraper”, a hit song from her “Unbroken” era. The esplanade in Mineiro was lit up at this moment with cell phone flashes from the thousands of fans who have been following it for a long time.

The public, moreover, did not skimp on displays of affection for the diva. From the stage, Demi could see a veritable sea of ​​tributes, which include hearts with lights, banners and posters saying “You are my Happy Ending” and “4 EVER 4 US” (Forever, for us). , in an affectionate allusion to Lovato’s eponymous songs.

The performance of “29”, a song in which the artist vents about her relationship with an older man, was another highlight of the night. Before and after singing the hit, the popstar made a point of thanking her for the support she received by sharing the painful episode of her personal life, as well as the trust of those who, touched by her work, also felt the urge to share traumas and pain with her on social media.

After a little more than 1h10 of the show, the singer said goodbye to the public. The tip was “Cool For The Summer”, a 2015 hit that currently took over TikTok videos. The arrangements, however, got a super revamped rock n’roll.

Demi Lovato’s next stop in Brazil will be in Rio de Janeiro this Sunday (4/8), at Rock in Rio. Let no one doubt that the City of Rock will shake too.