In crisis, Tonico Pereira sells goods and postpones exchange of intimate prosthesis







Tonico Pereira, actor Photo: Globo Disclosure

Tonico Pereira, 74, finished filming ‘O Velho Beetle’ less than a month ago and, despite his 50-year career, lack of money has been a recurring problem in the actor’s life. “I’m practically bankrupt,” he said in an interview with the newspaper. Newspaper.

The actor, however, always found a way. He was once the owner of a fishmonger, a bar, a car store, a screw store and more recently a thrift store in Rio de Janeiro. No profits, to get out of the red, Tonico Pereira needed to sell five of his cars, in addition to postponing the exchange of his penile prosthesis.

“The hospitalization is very expensive, I had to postpone it”, he jokes, revealing that the procedure costs R$ 25, not counting the cost of the prosthesis.

Self-proclaimed ‘comorbid in person’, he has been going to hospitals more often than he would like to take care of his health. Tonico Pereira he has overcome cancer four times, has COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), had three diverticulitis (inflammation in the digestive tract) and dozens of pneumonias.

In June 2022, he was hospitalized for tracheobronchitis. “I don’t know where my energy to go on stage comes from. Sometimes, I’m sick, I go on stage and I heal during the show. I think this thing about you working on what you like”, says the actor.