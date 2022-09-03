In crisis, Tonico Pereira sells goods and postpones penile prosthesis exchange



Douglas Lima – Special for Uai





09/02/2022 12:25

Tonico Pereira, 74 years old, doesn’t have much to complain about in his professional life. The actor just finished filming The Old Beetlea feature film directed by Emiliano Ruschel, and also re-launched a short season of the monologue The Trial of Socratesat Teatro XP, in Rio de Janeiro, after two years away from the stage due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Consecrated in the artistic world with a great background and important roles in Brazilian teledramaturgy, work is not lacking for the veteran, however, the money is not paying off the account. Financial difficulty is a recurring phenomenon in Tonico’s life.

The artist has always turned around. He was once the owner of a fishmonger, a tavern, a car store, a screw store and even a small plane. and has been choreographing Marina Salomo for just over two years.

“It’s not making a profit”, revealed journalist Martha Reis, from Portal F5, from Folha de S. Paulo newspaper. “We are victims of this situation, which is pandemic and governmental”, analyzes the actor, who says he is negatively surprised by certain attitudes in such difficult times. “The owners increased the rent, it’s crazy, there’s no solidarity,” he said.

To get out of the red, Pereira had to sell five of his old cars, take out loans, in addition to being forced to save in another area. More intimate, so to speak. Speechless, the veteran confessed that the crisis made him postpone the exchange of his penile prosthesis. The budget for the maintenance surgery was R$ 25,000 – not including hospitalization and the prosthesis itself.

“The hospitalization was very expensive, I had to postpone”, declared the artist, who defines himself as “the comorbidity itself. In addition to the problem with the device surgically placed inside the penis, he has been visiting hospitals and doctors’ offices more years old.

Tonic who is a diabetic, has already beat bladder cancer four times, had a lung tumor, thrombosis, has COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), had three diverticulitis and dozens of pneumonias. In June, he was hospitalized to treat tracheobronchitis.