In letter, CNBB asks for peace in the elections, nods to the TSE and condemns fake news and ‘religious manipulation’

Document signed by 292 bishops says that Brazil is ‘engulfed in a complex and systemic crisis’, cites unemployment and hunger and criticizes possession and carrying of weapons: ‘Latent violence’

Letter signed by 292 Catholic bishops of Brazil is the result of the 9th General Assembly of the National Conference of Bishops of Brazil-CNBB



THE National Conference of Bishops of Brazil (CNBB) released a letter asking for peace in the elections 2022 and condemning the religious manipulation and the dissemination of fake news. Among other things, a document released this Friday, 2nd, says that Brazil is “engulfed in a complex and systemic crisis”, mentions unemployment, lack of access to education and hunger, talks about latent, explicit and growing violence, “potentiated for the flexibilization of the possession and carrying of weapons that threaten the harmonious and peaceful human coexistence in society”, and defends the Democratic State of Law as “intrinsically linked to our apostolic mission”. ” Every time these commitments have been shaken, we have not shy away from raising our voice”, begins the message, which speaks of reaffirming the obvious: “Our young democracy needs to be protected, through a broad national pact”. The letter signed by 292 Catholic bishops in Brazil is the result of the 9th General Assembly of the National Conference of Bishops of Brazil-CNBB, which began on August 28, at the National Sanctuary of Nossa Senhora Aparecida, in the city of Aparecida, in the interior of Sao Paulo. The text also states that Brazil, when commemorating the bicentennial of Independence, must remember that it is a nation lacking in proposals for human, integral and sustainable development and a victim of an “economy that kills”.

“We celebrate the achievements of these 200 years of independence, aware that decent living conditions for all are still a great challenge”, states the letter, which places religious manipulation and fake news as a matter of concern, which “has the power to disrupt the harmony between people, peoples and cultures, putting at risk the democracy“. “Religious manipulation, carried out by politicians and religious, distorts the values ​​of the Gospel and takes the focus away from the real problems that need to be debated and faced in our Brazil”, defends the CNBB, which also talks about corruption; defends the Clean Record Law and condemned the “attempts to break the institutional order, veiled or explicit” that seek to question the electoral process. In this context, the bishops reiterate “unconditional” support for the institutions responsible for legitimizing the process and the results of the elections, in a clear nod to the Superior Electoral Court. “[Conclamamos] all Brazilian society to participate actively and peacefully in the elections. (…) Our Lady Aparecida, Patroness of Brazil, help us to always seek the best policy, one of the most eminent forms of charity.”