In love with cars? BMW factory opens public visitation in Brazil

BMW announced a new attraction at its factory located in the city of Araquari, about 30 kilometers from Joinville, in Santa Catarina. The site will open to the public as a tourist spot in the region, which hopes to attract car enthusiasts for a visit showing all the details of the production.

New attraction in Santa Catarina

With the name of “Inside the BMW Group”, the new tour will have an explanation from the guide and it will be possible to know some sectors. According to the company, among the highlights of the tour are the bodywork, welding and assembly stages of the brand’s cars.

In addition, participants will be able to test the vehicles in the internal carpooling lane, with a specialized driver in charge. The site has the capacity to produce up to 32,000 vehicles a year.

Depending on the day of the visit, which varies according to the factory’s schedule, it will be possible to follow how the 3, X1, X3 or X4 Series cars are made, which are among BMW’s special cars in Brazil.

In addition, the dealerships will offer the customer a visit to the factory right after the sale of a vehicle, providing the possibility for the owner to follow how his own car is made.





The visits start in October and consist of up to three hours to get to know the production. The tour will operate from Monday to Friday, except holidays, in morning and afternoon shifts, by appointment only. The base value of the ticket is R$ 190, and it can be even more expensive with the additional ones. Visitors from 10 years of age can participate.

Check out the promotional air tickets and organize your trip to Santa Catarina!

More information on the official website!

And you, did you like the news? Want to take a tour of the BMW factory? Comment and participate!