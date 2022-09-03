In the Electoral Court, only the vote is secret, says Moraes in a ceremony to seal the ballot box | Elections 2022

“This has never been accompanied by so many people and this is very good, because it increasingly legitimizes the Electoral Justice. This shows that the Electoral Justice acts in a public, transparent manner and trusts its systems. There is nothing secret in the Electoral Justice. The only secret thing is the vote,” said the minister.

Moraes and other officials digitally signed the systems that will be used at the polls in the October elections. Now they are sealed in a safe room so there are no changes.

TSE starts this Monday to seal the electronic voting system

According to the minister, the hearing shows that the TSE has acted to provide transparency to all procedures.

“We are 30 days away from the elections and the ceremony shows the transparency, security, seriousness and trust in the 2022 elections”, he said. “Assures all Brazilians full transparency in the 2022 elections.”

The Superior Electoral Court closed this Friday the digital signature ceremony and the sealing of the electoral systems that will be used in this year’s elections.

In addition to Moraes, the following signed the system: deputy electoral attorney general, Paulo Gonet; president of the Federal Council of the Brazilian Bar Association (OAB), José Alberto Simonetti; head of the Counterintelligence Division of the Federal Police, Ricardo Ruiz Silva; federal auditor of finance and control of the Comptroller General of the Union (CGU), Felipe Ribeiro Freire; delegate of the Brazilian Labor Party (PTB), Luiz Gustavo Pereira da Cunha; and by Colonel Marcelo Nogueira de Souza, representative of the Armed Forces appointed by the Ministry of Defense.

They were then digitally and physically sealed and stored in the courtroom safe.

According to the TSE, the processes guarantee the voter that the vote registered in the ballot box will be computed in a totally secure manner. The event attests to the integrity and authenticity of the electoral programs that will be used at the polls.

During the entire week, a team made up of ten technicians from the Court’s Information Technology Secretariat compiled the programs for the electronic voting system to verify its integrity and proper functioning.

Technically speaking, this step also transforms the source codes into binary language, read by the machines.

According to the TSE, teams of specialists from the University of São Paulo (USP) and the Armed Forces and representatives of the Public Ministry and the PTB were in the space destined for the event to accompany the beginning of the process of compiling the systems.

Signing and sealing is one of the final stages of the verification cycle of the programs that will be used in the votes of the first and second rounds of the elections, scheduled for October 2 and 30, respectively.

As of the signature, if there is a change in the source file, it is no longer validated. This measure prevents any changes to the signed files.

The next phase is media generation, in which candidate data will be entered into the polls. On the eve of the election, the systems used in the aggregation and sending of data are verified.