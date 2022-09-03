Intel: Arc graphics cards will be cheaper and better than GeForce RTX

THE Intel is trying, little by little, to gain ground in the video card market. However, Gigante de Santa Clara is still in its infancy in this segment. so much so that the first tests with Intel Arc GPUs disappointed. However, in an interview with PCGamer, one of Intel’s executives revealed good expectations for the company’s line of video cards.

The executive, named Tom Petersen, has even worked for a GPUS giant, NVIDIA. Therefore, he has a lot of property in the subject and also in this market, which is very competitive. He stated that Intel will continue to maintain investments in developing graphics chips for the gaming public and also for data centers. It is good to remember that the Intel has invested more than $3.5 billion in this sector and has not yet had a return.

However, it seems that Intel is just beginning its journey. The company has already revealed that it will launch four generations of video cards, whose names will be: alchemist, battlemage, Heavenly and druid.

The executive revealed that Intel Arc Alchemist graphics cards are being worked on to directly compete with NVIDIA’s mid-range GPUs. The company is further improving the software and drivers for video cards. The pillars of Alchemist GPUs are the DirectX12 APIs and Vulkan. The expectation is that they will bring more performance than the GeForce RTX 30 series video cards. In the words of Tom Petersen:

“When you have a title that is optimized for Intel, in the sense that it works well in DirectX12, you will get performance that is significantly above a GeForce RTX 3060. We are talking about an Arc A750 compared to the 3060, so we will have advantages of 17%, 14%, 10%… This should vary based on the title.”

Next generation will be cheaper and better at ray tracing

Tom Petersen also claims that the Intel’s next generation of graphics cards will be cheaper than NVIDIA equivalents. However, this must be a reflection of the worse energy efficiency of Intel’s GPUs, which consume more energy. However, this extra consumption will be compensated with lower prices and better gaming performance.

The executive also commented on the ray tracing. He stated that the Ray Tracing Unit (RTU) will be better than NVIDIA’s RTUs. In this way, Intel Arc Alchemist graphics cards will have a higher cost-benefit ratio, as they will have a lower price and will have a better performance in ray tracing processing. He said:

“You will see that when doing ray tracing with the Arc A750 or A770 compared to the RTX 3060, we should do very well. We are definitely competitive or even better than NVIDIA with hardware-based ray tracing.”

If Intel really delivers on these promises, it has everything to set the graphics card market on fire. What are your expectations for Intel Arc GPUs?

Sources: PCGamer and WCCFTech