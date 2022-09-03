Ipec survey points to a technical tie between Lula and Bolsonaro in ES

Lula and Bolsonaro lead presidential race in Espírito Santo. Credit: Ricardo Stuckert and Isac Nóbrega/PR | Art The Gazette

Former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and the current president of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro (PL), appear paired in the preference of the Espírito Santo electorate for the command of the Planalto Palace. According to a new electoral poll carried out by Ipec in Espírito Santo at the request of TV Gazeta, Lula has 42% of the voting intentions and Bolsonaro has 39%.

The poll was released this Friday (2), exactly one month before the first round of elections, and has a margin of error of more or less three percentage points. Taking into account the margin of error, the two candidates are technically tied for the leadership of the presidential race in the state.

The data are from the stimulated poll, when the names of candidates are presented to respondents. In this cut, the former governor of Ceará Ciro Gomes (PDT) appears with 4%, technically tied with senator Simone Tebet (MDB), chosen by 3% of those interviewed by Ipec.

Pablo Marçal (Pros) and Roberto Jefferson (PTB) also scored points in the survey, both nominated by 1% of voters interviewed. The Pros candidate was removed from the race by the party itself, which decided to support Lula’s candidacy. But he appealed to the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) and tries to return to the presidential race. The PTB candidate, on the other hand, had his candidacy denied by the TSE on September 1, when the Ipec survey was already registered.

White and null votes add up to 5%, while respondents who do not know who to vote for president or who did not respond add up to 6%.

This is the first Ipec/TV Gazeta poll after the start of electoral propaganda on TV and radio, which began on August 26.

Due to the difference in the number of interviewees and the margin of error of this Ipec survey in relation to the two previous surveys carried out at the request of Rede Gazeta, in May and August of this year, it is not possible to compare the numbers of the new survey with those already carried out by the Ipec in the State.

SPONTANEOUS

The polarization between Lula and Bolsonaro in Espírito Santo also appears in the spontaneous poll, when the names of the candidates are not presented. The two are technically tied in this cut, with Lula being mentioned by 36% of respondents, while Bolsonaro was mentioned by 33%.

The other two candidates who scored in the spontaneous poll are: Ciro Gomes, who appears with 3% of voting intentions; and Simone Tebet, indicated by 1%. Pablo Marçal and Soraya Thronicke were also mentioned, but they did not reach 1% of voting intentions.

The Constituent candidates Eymael, Felipe D’Avila, Léo Péricles, Roberto Jefferson, Sofia Manzano and Vera were not mentioned by the people interviewed in the survey. Other names mentioned that are not candidates for president added up to 1%.

In the spontaneous survey, 20% of respondents said they did not know who they would vote for president or preferred not to give an opinion. Those who would vote null or blank add up to 6%.

The survey was carried out by Ipec, a research institute created by former Ibope Intelligence executives, which ended its activities in 2021.

