iPhone 14: Leak reveals return of the Plus brand

Less than a week before Apple’s “Far Out” event, a tweet posted on Wednesday by user “Tommy Boi” raised a question about the name of the standard 6.7-inch iPhone 14 that will reportedly be released. by the company on the 7th. Although referred to as “iPhone 14 Max” in many rumors, the Twitter photo leaves no doubt: will be “iPhone 14 Plus”!

According to 9to5Mac, the information was confirmed by “sources related to the matter”. According to the site, since July, iPhone case manufacturers have been instructed by the manufacturer to do not use the iPhone 14 Max brandas this will definitely not be the name of the product to be released.

The return of the Plus brand

Although the alleged images of the clear acrylic case posted on Twitter may be the result of a Photoshop montage, the 9to5Mac bets on the nomenclature “iPhone 14 Plus” and ensures that the normal iPhone 13 case fits perfectly into the basic iPhone 14. This reinforces the rumor that Apple will release a larger regular modelinstead of another mini version.

The last time Apple used the “Plus” nomenclature was in 2017, on the iPhone 8 Plus. Since then, only the “Max” brand has been used on larger iPhones, such as the iPhone XS Max, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

In addition to the news about the model name, the informants of the 9to5Max also confirmed that Apple will release its new 35W adapter as charger for iPhone 14 Pro.