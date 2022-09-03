IRB (IRBR3) loses BRL 1 billion since share offering announcement; is it time to sell? – Money Times

O IRB (IRBR3) has lost R$ 1 billion in market value since August 25, when it announced its share offering, according to a survey prepared by Einar Rivero, from the TradeMap.

According to the platform, on the 25th, the company was worth R$ 2.5 billion on the stock market. The reinsurer ended today’s session worth R$ 1.5 billion.

For comparison, this equates to three neogrid (NGRD3), which has R$ 436 million in market value.

Only in this Friday’s session (02), the paper melted 12.8% after pricing the offering of shares at BRL 1 on Thursday night. Analysts say this will be sufficient to meet the minimum capital required by the Susep.

However, the question is whether the company will continue to burn cash.

Remembering that the IRB already held a stock offering in 2020. However, the company was unable to hold the cash burn.

Is it time to sell the paper?

Even if brokers maintain skepticism with paper, at least two houses, Inter and Elevenmaintained the neutral recommendation.

This means that analysts indicate that the investor who is long on paper, keep the position and who is out, do not buy.

To the ElevenO high discount on the offer was already expected and should reduce the selling pressure on paper, since the funds raised regularize the regulatory non-compliance with Susep.

“The level of uncertainty is still high and the turbulent scenario should remain for a few more quarters”, say analysts Carlos Daltozo and Raul Grego Lemos, who signed the report.

THE Eleven established the target price of R$ 1.4 IRB.

already the Inter Research cut, in less than a weekthe company target price to BRL 1.20, before BRL 2.

“The new pricing had a neutral effect, basically in the midst of the price potential of the offer, where the indicative price was BRL 2.01 (best scenario for the IRB) with an exit limit at BRL 0.67 (worst scenario for the IRB)”, he said.

Properties sell

In addition, the IRB also communicated two positive moves in capital management, such as the sale of the company’s headquarters in Rio de Janeirofor the amount of R$ 85.3 million, and the legal agreement with Casashopping in the amount of R$ 100 million to be paid to the IRB Brazil.

“Added together, the value of the issuance with the properties, brings a reinforcement of R$ 1,385.3 billion to the company’s capital, which meets the regulatory requirements and brings comfort to support its growth”, he highlights.

However, Inter do not see so much fat in solvency, “if we consider the CMR of 2Q22 and the PLA of 2Q22 plus this additional amount, we would have around 146% solvency, which does not allow for a sequence of losses in the next results, as we have seen over the last few quarters”.

