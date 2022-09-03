Iris Stefanelli denies having had a romance with candidate André Janones

Former BBB and businesswoman Íris Stefanelli, 43, a participant in “Big Brother Brasil 7” and also in “No Limite”, both on TV Globo, denied that she had been romantically involved with candidate for federal deputy André Janones.

“I’ve never been involved with a politician, I’ve never dated a politician, if I gave a kiss one day it’s not dating”, said the former BBB to the Extra newspaper.

“I met him, had dinner twice, he’s our friend. I didn’t date him. I have nothing to do with him. Zero! And I never have. I’ve seen the person twice in my life,” she added.

The matter came up after journalist Cleber Lourenço published on Twitter that the two would have been together for six months. With the repercussion, Janones responded to the publication and did not spare praise for the ex-BBB, but without denying that they would have lived a romance.

“Íris is a sweetheart, for whom I have deep affection and respect. A hardworking woman, with a life story very similar to mine and most of the Brazilian people. Someone who had to overcome prejudices and work hard to conquer her space. Admiration sums up “, he said.

