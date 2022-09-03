Iron Maiden guitarist becomes Vasco’s partner

Vasco’s 2-1 victory over Guarani, last Wednesday (31), for Série B, had an illustrious presence in São Januário. Guitarist Janick Gers, from the historic English heavy metal band Iron Maiden, accompanied the match in the social sector of the stadium and, after the game, was presented by the club with a personalized shirt and a membership card.

He was received by the director of Vasco TV, Mário Vassalo, and by employees of the club’s marketing department. In his experience at the “Historical Hill”, Gers even acquired a Cruzmaltino beanie.

The relationship between Cruzmaltino and Iron Maiden dates back to the late 1980s. In 1989, the “Força Jovem”, the club’s largest organized group, adopted the mascot Eddie, a figure present in the group’s shows and records, in their uniforms and flags, fruit of the first leaders who were fans of the band. The figure has become a symbol of the crowd for years on end.

In the 2000 João Havelange Cup final, the band members were present at Maracanã to accompany Cruzmaltino’s Brazilian title. At the time, Steve Harris wore the shirt of the organized.

The bassist, by the way, has a club pennant as decoration of one of his houses and, in 2016, at a show in Rio, he was presented by Vasco fans with a plaque that contained the phrase: “The greatest team in Brazil salutes the greatest band in the world” (the biggest team in Brazil salutes the biggest band in the world).

“Steve Harris met us in a reserved place in the backstage. The rest of the band hadn’t arrived yet. The guy loved it and thanked him. The amazing thing is that all of the Maiden staff know Vasco and enjoy this relationship. We were treated very well”, told the UOL Esporteon the occasion, Rodrigo Melo, one of the Vasco residents responsible for the tribute.

Iron Maiden recognition

Bassist Steve Harris’s house has a banner of the organized Vasco “Força Jovem” (highlighted in red) Image: Playback / Internet

In recognition of the successive tributes, Iron Maiden, visiting Brazil to promote the album \”The X-Factor\”, presented the crowd with a miniature of Eddie in an electric chair. The miniature had been used in shows.

It is worth remembering that Força Jovem do Vasco – currently suspended from the stadiums by the Public Ministry – is the only organized group in the world officially authorized by Iron Maiden to use images of the band.

Vasco presented Steve Harris in 2019

Bassist Steve Harris, from Iron Maiden, with the custom shirt he won from Vasco in 2019 Image: Rafael Ribeiro / Vasco

At Rock in Rio 2019, bassist Steve Harris was the one who received “treats” from Vasco. On the occasion, the club’s marketing department went to the hotel where Iron Maiden was staying, in the South Zone of Rio de Janeiro, and presented him with a shirt with the musician’s name and the number 1975, in allusion to the year of foundation. of the band.

A member of ‘Vasmetal’ named his son after the singer of Iron Maiden

“Vasmetal” fans gather Vasco fans of the musical style: member named his son after the singer of Iron Image: Bruno Braz / UOL

The rock side of Vasco’s fans is still very much alive. Currently, in all the club’s games in São Januário, the “Vasmetal” crowd is present, dedicated to Vasco fans of the musical style. She focuses on the “Black Beer” bar, which is right in front of the stadium, on General Almério de Moura street, and there is always barbecue and lots of rock and roll.

Member Harrison Augusto, for example, is such a fan of Iron Maiden that he named his son Bruce, in allusion to the band’s lead singer, Bruce Dickinson.

“There is this correlation between Vasco and Iron Maiden since Força Jovem (organized Vasco) adopted Eddie (Iron’s mascot) as a symbol of the fans. And I think that Iron Maiden himself adopted Vasco as a team here in Brazil”, he said. Harrison in an interview with UOL Esporte in 2019.