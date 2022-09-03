Iron Maiden put on great show despite sound failure on opening night of Rock in Rio 2022 | Rock in Rio 2022

At the age of 64, Bruce Dickinson ran to all sides of the stage with agility and tuning almost at the level of Rock in Rio 1985. The Iron Maiden singer had to run to patch up the damage and ended the main show on the first day of festival in 2022.

Just like the monster Eddie, the Iron Maiden show was dead and it came back with a bang.

The beginning of the show was cold. The band came in playing three tracks from the new album, “Senjutsu”, and the sound was very low and muffled. Part of the audience complained and asked to turn up the volume between songs.

Not even the entry of an Eddie Samurai (the zombie mascot of the band in Japanese version, matching the Japanese theme of the new album) saved the beginning of the presentation.

Iron Maiden performs at Rock in Rio 2022 — Photo: Stephanie Rodrigues/g1

The new record is great and the band seemed to play well for the little that was heard. But the lack of sound and the public’s lack of interest in novelties spoke louder (softer, in fact).

Only with the chorus of “Revelations” the show began to change, little by little. But the turning point only happened when Bruce let fire through his arms in “Flight of Icarus”, the audience chorused “Olê olê Maiden” and the band amended it with “Fear of the dark”.

Iron Maiden performs at Rock in Rio 2022 — Photo: Stephanie Rodrigues/g1

Even the festival’s sound system woke up, but it never got the pressure the band deserves.

The rest was exactly the same tour that went through the festival in 2019, “Legacy of the Beast”. It is based on a game, with stage scenarios that resemble the stages of that game.

Iron Maiden performs at Rock in Rio 2022 — Photo: Sthephanie Rodrigues/g1

Fireworks, explosions, lights and Eddies of various shapes adorn each stage of the show. The end, with “Aces high” and a replica of the Spitfire, a WWII plane, made him forget the defeat at the beginning. The band won their fifth Rock in Rio.