Iron Maiden’s Rock in Rio setlist: see what to expect from the concert on the festival’s metal day | Rock in Rio 2022

Iron Maiden is the headliner that has known the World Stage of Rock in Rio for the longest time. They played both in the first edition of the festival, in 1985, and in the most recent, in 2019. There was also Iron in 2001 and 2013.

This time, they headline the first night of the festival, September 2nd. Just like three years ago, they play earlier, even though they’re headlining. The closing will be with Dream Theater. See the full schedule.

It’s the same Rock in Rio tour from three years ago, “Legacy of the Beast”. It is based on a game, with stage scenarios that resemble the stages of that game.

Iron Maiden plays on the Rock in Rio 2019 World Stage — Photo: Marcelo Brandt/G1

But it has a “turbo” in 2022. Last year they released the album “Senjutsu”. It’s an 81-minute epic that topped multiple rock record of the year lists.

Iron includes three songs from the new album in the setlist (the title track, “Stratego” and “The Writing on the Wall.” For a band that has been in Brazil for another 11 years, it’s a welcome renewal.

How were the other shows at Rock in Rio?

  • In 1985, they came as a relative newcomer to heavy metal, on the tour for their fifth album, “Powerslave”.
  • In 2001, they returned with an even more fanatical Brazilian audience, and recorded the show with their own team for a DVD.
  • In 2013, they played a “retro metal” show, with only songs over 20 years old.
  • In 2019, they put on the grandiose show of the video game-based tour, and won over the audience even with sound problems.

What will be Iron Maiden’s setlist at Rock in Rio?

See the repertoire of the band’s most recent shows:

  1. Senjutsu
  2. Stratego
  3. The Writing on the Wall
  4. Revelations
  5. blood brothers
  6. Sign of the Cross
  7. Flight of Icarus
  8. fear of the dark
  9. Hallowed Be Thy Name
  10. The Number of the Beast
  11. Iron Maiden
  12. The Trooper
  13. The Clansman
  14. Run to the Hills
  15. Aces High

