is RELEASED this SATURDAY (03/09)? Check HERE if you receive PIS 2021

This Saturday (3), workers can receive the salary bonus and wait, with high expectations, for the PIS base year 2021.

It is important to note that many people confuse the PIS 2021 as PIS BASE YEAR 2021. But, there is a difference between the two benefits.

In this article, see the difference between the allowances and also see:

PIS 2021

PIS consultation

PIS calendar

PIS base year 2021

PIS BASE YEAR 2021



O PIS base year 2021 is aimed at workers who worked in 2021 and has not yet been released.

There is no timetable for the release of the salary bonus.

PIS 2021

already the PIS 2021 was paid between the months of February and March.

The salary bonus is intended for workers who worked in 2019 for at least one month.

2021 PIS CALENDAR



As mentioned before, the PIS 2021 been paid since March of this year.

However, many beneficiaries have not yet withdrawn their salary allowance. Therefore, in 2022, the payment was extended until December.

PIS TABLE

1 month worked – R$ 101;

2 months worked – R$ 202;

3 months worked – R$ 303;

4 months worked – R$ 404;

5 months worked – R$ 505;

6 months worked – R$ 606;

7 months worked – R$ 707;

8 months worked – R$ 808;

9 months worked – R$ 909;

10 months worked – R$ 1,010;

11 months worked – R$ 1,111;

12 months worked – R$ 1,212.

CAN I RECEIVE PIS?

Check the requirements below and see if you are eligible. PIS is paid to workers who: